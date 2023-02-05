Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Betwixt The Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society

Podcast Betwixt The Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society
History Hit
Why did kings and queens have spectators on their wedding night? Who had the very first boob job? And did our ancestors have their unmentionables pierced?Join h... More
History
  • Incest
    Incest. It’s not the lightest topic of conversation, we wouldn’t recommend bringing it up as an icebreaker on a date, or when you’re trying to impress new people at a party - but it’s one which has fascinated many of us for centuries nonetheless.But has it always been taboo? How have the necessary degrees of separation between partners grown and shrunk over the years? And why were so many royal families keen on familial relations in the past...Hapsburg chin anyone?Kate is Betwixt the Sheets with Brian Connolly to discuss the history of incest, an episode suggested to us by a listener. You can read more of Brian's work here.WARNING: There is adult content and explicit words in this episode.Senior producer: Charlotte Long. Producer: Sophie Gee. Mixed by Siobhan Dale.Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society. A podcast by History Hit.For more History Hit content, subscribe to our newsletters here. This podcast includes music from Epidemic Sounds. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    47:42
  • Pop's Golden Era: Success & Scandal
    What made the decade between 1996 and 2006 a pop breeding ground? And what was this time like for the pop stars involved?From the Spice Girls to Girls Aloud, and Take That to Blue, Kate is Betwixt the Sheets with journalist Michael Cragg to look at the success and scandals during the golden age of pop.You can find out more about Michael Cragg's new book here.Senior producer: Charlotte Long. Producer: Sophie Gee. Mixed by Stuart Beckwith.Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society. A podcast by History Hit.For more History Hit content, subscribe to our newsletters here. This podcast includes music from Epidemic Sounds. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    42:58
  • Human Emotion
    Happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, disgust, fear... we all know what these emotions feel like, right?But what is emotion? Do we all feel the same things? And do we have the same feelings as people who lived five-hundred years ago?Today Kate is joined Betwixt the Sheets by Richard Firth-Godbehere to find out about the origins of emotions, and what they have to do with witchcraft and desire.You can find out more about Richard's work here.Senior producer: Charlotte Long. Producer: Sophie Gee. Mixed by Siobhan Dale.Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society. A podcast by History Hit.For more History Hit content, subscribe to our newsletters here. This podcast includes music from Epidemic Sounds and an archive clip from Prelinger Archives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    39:36
  • The Pirates' Code
    How common was it for a pirates to walk the plank? Was there a lot of rum? And were relationships allowed on ships?Kate is joined by Rebecca Simon, author of 'The Pirate's Code' to find out about the codes that pirates had to live by.Produced by Charlotte Long and Sophie Gee. Mixed by Joseph Knight.Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society. A podcast by History Hit.For more History Hit content, subscribe to our newsletters here.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    43:27
  • Heirs, Affairs & Exiles: The Powderham Scandal
    Why would a man embroil his own nephew in a sex scandal? What was it like for a Georgian man to have his affair with another man shared in the papers? And what options were available to them after this happened?Today Betwixt the Sheets, Kate is finding out about the lives of William Courtenay and William Beckford, the sex scandal surrounding the two heirs and their different responses to it.Kate is joined by Charlie Courtenay, 19th Earl of Devon, to talk about his relative William Courtenay, the 9th Earl. She is also joined by Dr Amy Frost from Beckford’s Tower in Bath. Produced by Charlotte Long and Sophie Gee. Mixed by Sophie Gee.Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society. A podcast by History Hit.For more History Hit content, subscribe to our newsletters here.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    49:05

About Betwixt The Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal & Society

Why did kings and queens have spectators on their wedding night? Who had the very first boob job? And did our ancestors have their unmentionables pierced?


Join historian, Kate Lister, Betwixt the Sheets as she unashamedly roots around the topics which seem to have been skipped in history class.


Everything from landmark LGBTQ+ court cases, to political scandal, to downright bizarre medieval cures for impotence. The etymology of swear words, gender bias in medicine, and satanic panic and cults - there’s nothing off limits.


She'll be bed-hopping around different time periods; from ancient civilisations, to the middle ages, to renaissance and early modern...right up to now.


You’ll laugh, you’ll wince, and you’ll ask yourself how much has actually changed.


So join Kate Betwixt the Sheets: The History of Sex, Scandal &amp; Society - a podcast from History Hit.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

