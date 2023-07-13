Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Megan Reyes
Between Two Worlds is an audio documentary examining the Filipino-American experience in parallel with the Philippines women’s national team’s journey to their ...
SportsSoccerSportsBasketballSociety & CultureDocumentary
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Ep 4: Between Two Worlds
    This show was co-produced, written, and hosted by Megan Reyes. Ali Williams served as the show’s executive producer. Involving Filipino-Americans in the creation of Between Two Worlds was extremely important to Megan; Maria-Karmina Landicho edited the show and Lysander Caceres designed the show’s cover art. Find Megan on all social media platforms: @megreyes_Follow the Philippines women's national team on Instagram @pilipinaswnt and on Twitter @pilipinaswnft
    7/10/2023
    45:47
  • Ep 3: The Fil-Am Experience
    7/10/2023
    7/10/2023
    28:45
  • Ep 2: The Forgotten Hero
    7/10/2023
    7/10/2023
    26:18
  • Ep 1: Daughter of Immigrants
    7/10/2023 
    7/10/2023
    10:21

More Sports podcasts

About Between Two Worlds

Between Two Worlds is an audio documentary examining the Filipino-American experience in parallel with the Philippines women’s national team’s journey to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup. It connects threads of identity, history, achievement and hope through the lens of sport. Written, hosted, and co-produced by Megan Reyes.
