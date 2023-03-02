Between the Biotech Waves—discussing recent developments and market dynamics impacting the biotech sector. More
Episode 27 A Between the Biotech Waves Conversation with Aoife Brennan, CEO of Synlogic
Today we are talking to Aofie Brennan, president and CEO of Synlogic. Aoife was trained as a doctor at Trinity College Dublin following which she moved to the US. After completing her postdoctoral research at Beth Israel Aofie joined TolerX focused on developing autoimmune therapies for type I diabetes. Following which Aoife spent 6 years at Biogen ultimately becoming head of Rare Disease Innovation, she was involved in the development of Spinraza, Alprolix and Eloctate. Aoife moved from Biogen to Synlogic where she initially took the CMO role ultimately being elected as CEO and President of the company. She has led Synlogic since 2018. Beyond Synlogic Aoife is on the BoD of Cerevance and Fibrogen having also served on the board of RA Pharma through its acquisition by UCB.We discuss Aoife’s career trajectory, her experiences at Biogen and decision to join Synlogic. Navigating the failure of their lead program in 2020 as a public company and building a deep pipeline today. In addition we discuss diversity and inclusion in our biotech industry today and ways this could be more impactful.Please join me in welcoming Aoife.
4/26/2023
1:06:59
Episode 26: A Between the Biotech Waves conversation with Drew Weissman
Today we are talking to Drew Weissman. Drew is the Roberts Family Professor in Vaccine Research at Perelman School of Medicine and Director of the Penn Institute for RNA Innovation at the University of Pennsylvania. Drew has spent his career working on RNA biology and vaccine development. He, along with his colleague Katalin Kariko, have been pivotal in the development of mRNA vaccines most notably the COVID-19 vaccines developed by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. Drew received his MD/PhD from Boston University in 1987, following which he did a residency at Beth Israel and followship at the NIH under Anthony Fauci. He has received numerous awards including the Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award and Rosenstiel Award.Today we discuss Drew’s career trajectory, mRNA biology and vaccine development.
2/5/2023
57:08
Episode 25: A Between the Biotech Waves conversation with Rodolphe Barrangou, the Todd R Klaenhammer Distinguished Professor at NC State University.
Today we are talking to Rodolphe Barrangou. Rodolphe is the Todd R Klaenhammer Distinguished Professor at NC State University. He is a scientist entrepreneur who has co-founded a multitude of biotech companies around CRISPR based approaches including CRISPR Biotechnologies, Ancilia Biosciences, TreeCo and Intellia Therapeutics. He is one of the pioneers in CRISPR-Cas9 dating back to his time as R&D director of genomics at DuPont. In 2007 Rodolphe was the lead author on a Science paper demonstrating proof of the immune function of CRISPR in bacteria.
2/3/2023
1:00:19
Episode 24: A Between the Biotech Waves conversation with John Hoffman, managing director & head of healthcare equity capital markets at Credit Suisse
I am delighted to welcome back John Hoffman to Between the Biotech Waves. John is managing director & head of healthcare equity capital markets at Credit Suisse. In mid 2022 John joined the podcast to discuss the market outlook for ’22 and many of his predictions were spot on. It was also one of the most downloaded podcasts of the year. I am welcoming him back to review ’22, lessons learned and crystal ball gaze into ’23. What are we seeing overall in the capital markets, is M&A now on the horizon and what should pre-IPO companies be thinking about.
1/8/2023
51:38
Episode 23: A Between the Biotech Waves conversation with Jim Birchenough, Vice Chair of Wells Fargo Biopharmaceutical Inv Banking
I am delighted to welcome back Jim Birchenough to Between the Biotech Waves. Jim is Vice Chair Wells Fargo Biopharmaceutical Investment Banking. In 2022 Jim joined the podcast to discuss the market dynamics and learnings from prior market corrections. I am welcoming him back to take stock of where we are, what the bright spots in 2022 were and crystal ball gaze into ’23. What should be watching for as the start of the year unfolds.