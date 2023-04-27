Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Better Humans, Better Planet
Cesar Millan
Cesar Millan gets close and personal with guests at the Dog Psychology Center, to talk about life, humanity, behavior, animals and more; all while walking the p... More
Kids & FamilyPets & AnimalsEducationSelf-Improvement
Cesar Millan gets close and personal with guests at the Dog Psychology Center, to talk about life, humanity, behavior, animals and more; all while walking the p... More

  • My sons and I discuss our journey together from South Central, Inglewood, to today!
    My two sons, Andre & Calvin, join me on my podcast to talk about our journey from South Central, Inglewood, to today. We talk about when South Park made an episode about me, our favorite memories, and how my rise to fame affected their childhood. Want more? Click the link below & subscribe to be the first to know when my new videos come out. https://www.youtube.com/user/CesarMillan?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW CESAR & THE PACK: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cesarsway/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/cesarmillan Facebook: https://facebook.com/cesarmillan TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@imcesarmillan
    5/11/2023
    53:22
  • Don Miguel Ruiz talks about how we can rediscover who we truly are!
    Don Miguel Ruiz, world renowned author of “The Four Agreements”, joins us at the ranch to talk about the importance of Trust, Respect, and Love. Thank you for visiting the ranch and discussing how we can become better humans for a better planet. Want more? Click the link below & subscribe to be the first to know when my new videos come out.
    4/27/2023
    35:46
  • We failed at recycling: Darin Olien
    Cesar walks and talk with the one and only "wellness expert" Darin Olien, American author and podcast host to discuss recycling, superfoods, life experiences and more.
    4/11/2023
    54:45

About Better Humans, Better Planet

Cesar Millan gets close and personal with guests at the Dog Psychology Center, to talk about life, humanity, behavior, animals and more; all while walking the pack, conquering challenges and having fun. New episodes every two weeks.

