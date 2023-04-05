Betches Co-Founders Aleen Dreksler, Jordana Abraham, and Sami Sage—aka the OG Betches friend group that started it all—welcome you to their pop culture group ch... More
The Most Reviled Man In America (Ft. Emma Diamond Of Comments By Celebs)
Sorry betches, Aleen and Jordana are on the road this week – and missing the biggest VPR recap of all time. But never fear, Sami is joined by Emma Diamond, creator and host of the Comments by Celebs podcast, to talk all about the wildly revealing season finale of Vanderpump Rules. They break down all the best moments: Tom & Ariana’s epic breakup scene, the ever-so-satisfying cast reactions, Ariana’s shade-filled WWHL interview, and everything in between. How long do we think the affair was really going on for? What did everyone know about Miami girl? And what else are the Toms hiding from us? Plus, they debrief on where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands and where we go from here. Finally, they send Sandoval on a solo trip to the Caymans… because he needs to think about what he’s done and those timeshares aren’t going to sell themselves.
5/18/2023
Succession Recap: Season 4 Ep 8 (America Decides)
Tuck your cloven hooves into your slip-on shoes, because Sami and Aleen are back to recap Episode 8 of Succession's final season - and it's finally election night. Absentee ballots are on fire, there's wasabi in Decision Deck Darwin's eyes, Greg's getting busted back down to Greg for the night, and we're down to our last functioning touchscreen. Sami and Aleen share the power rankings for the week, some of their favorite quotes, and cap it off with The Forecast (or perhaps we could call it PENDING).
Read Sami's written recap here: "Succession" Episode 8 Recap: Who Deserves To Fuck Off This Week?
The Betches are are settled after the travels and have plenty to discuss today in the world of pop culture and beyond! They kick off the episode breaking down the long awaited coronation of King Charles, who was captured showing some grumpy faces on his big day. What could His Majesty the King have possibly been complaining about? Then they discuss the latest Matt Healy’s headlines of him *allegedly* doing the nazi salute on stage. Out of context, or actually problematic? Then it’s time to talk about Robert DeNiro, who has announced he soon to have his 7th child at 79 years old! Finally, they get to last night’s Vanderpump’s not-quite-finale episode. Would we all feel different if we didn’t know the Scandoval was right around the corner? They wrap it up with the ceremonial exiling to Cayman Islands, and they are spoiled for options this week, who will get the infamous honor?
5/11/2023
Succession Recap: Season 4 Ep 7 (Tailgate Party)
Can we steal you for a sec? Sami and Aleen woke up on the right side of the coffin today, and they’re back with a recap of Episode 7 of Succession's final season. Matsson’s cracks are starting to show, Shiv & Tom finally fight it out, and Connor’s back in the game. With election night and Logan’s funeral still looming large, they cap it off with their forecast of what’s to come.
Read Sami's written recap here: "Succession" Episode 7 Recap: Who Deserves To Fuck Off This Week?
5/8/2023
Best Dressed At The Met, It’s Almost Coronation Day, & Tom Sandoval Is Still the Worst
The Betches are back from London town and ready to share their firsthand experience across the pond leading up to the coronation. It’s almost King Charles’ big day… Prince Harry, get your sh*t together. Back in NYC, they give their takes for best and worst dressed from fashion’s biggest night– the Met Gala. RIP cockroach. Then they wrap up with a debrief on the leaked VPR finale trailer. Raquel will finally be sent to the Caymans, because it’s about time.
