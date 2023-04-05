The Most Reviled Man In America (Ft. Emma Diamond Of Comments By Celebs)

Sorry betches, Aleen and Jordana are on the road this week – and missing the biggest VPR recap of all time. But never fear, Sami is joined by Emma Diamond, creator and host of the Comments by Celebs podcast, to talk all about the wildly revealing season finale of Vanderpump Rules. They break down all the best moments: Tom & Ariana's epic breakup scene, the ever-so-satisfying cast reactions, Ariana's shade-filled WWHL interview, and everything in between. How long do we think the affair was really going on for? What did everyone know about Miami girl? And what else are the Toms hiding from us? Plus, they debrief on where Tom and Raquel's relationship stands and where we go from here. Finally, they send Sandoval on a solo trip to the Caymans… because he needs to think about what he's done and those timeshares aren't going to sell themselves.