Todd Fuhrman and Billy are back on Bet the Board to break down a wild NFL Week 4 and handicap Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The guys hand out their Week 4 game balls, including praise for Bryce Young and the surging Carolina Panthers, while examining Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, Detroit's defensive problems, New England's impressive performance against Buffalo, and warning signs surrounding the Vikings, Eagles, Texans and Broncos.

They also dive into the injuries and betting-market movement shaping NFL Week 5, including early numbers for Eagles-Jaguars in London, Raiders-Patriots, Broncos-Chargers, Seahawks-49ers and Bears-Packers.

Then it's time for the Monday Night Football betting preview. Can Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London and the Falcons take advantage of a banged-up Saints defense? Or can New Orleans protect home field behind Tyler Shough and Chris Olave? Todd and Billy break down the matchup, betting trends, injuries and market movement before revealing their MNF primetime best bet: Atlanta Falcons team total over 23.5 points.

Plus, a first look at the biggest NFL Week 5 betting lines, odds and early market moves.

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