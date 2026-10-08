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Bet The Board
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13 episodes

  • Bet The Board

    Bet The Board: NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Cowboys-Buccaneers, 49ers-Seahawks, Eagles-Jaguars

    10/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    NFL Week 5 is here, and Todd Fuhrman and Payne Insider break down the biggest matchups, betting lines, point spreads, and key injuries on the latest Bet the Board Podcast.
    Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Will the Seattle Seahawks defense shut down Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers? And are the injury-ravaged Philadelphia Eagles in serious trouble against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
    Plus, expert analysis of Raiders vs. Patriots, Bears vs. Packers, and Falcons vs. Ravens, including the impact of Lamar Jackson's injury, quarterback matchups, and potential betting value.
    Get the NFL Week 5 analysis, predictions, and betting insights you need before kickoff.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bet The Board

    Bet The Board: Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Preview + College Football Week 6 Best Bets

    10/07/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Adam Kramer and Brad Powers break down a loaded Week 6 college football betting slate, headlined by Alabama vs. Georgia and the potential impact of weather on one of the season’s biggest SEC showdowns.
    Plus, they handicap Indiana-Nebraska, Oregon-UCLA, Texas-Oklahoma, LSU-Kentucky, Missouri-Texas A&M, Boise State-Fresno State and more. Brad delivers his best bets as the guys look for value across the board and discuss the latest Heisman race.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bet The Board

    Bet The Board: Saints-Falcons MNF Betting Preview, NFL Week 4 Winners & Week 5 Odds

    10/05/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Todd Fuhrman and Billy are back on Bet the Board to break down a wild NFL Week 4 and handicap Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
    The guys hand out their Week 4 game balls, including praise for Bryce Young and the surging Carolina Panthers, while examining Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, Detroit's defensive problems, New England's impressive performance against Buffalo, and warning signs surrounding the Vikings, Eagles, Texans and Broncos.
    They also dive into the injuries and betting-market movement shaping NFL Week 5, including early numbers for Eagles-Jaguars in London, Raiders-Patriots, Broncos-Chargers, Seahawks-49ers and Bears-Packers.
    Then it's time for the Monday Night Football betting preview. Can Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Drake London and the Falcons take advantage of a banged-up Saints defense? Or can New Orleans protect home field behind Tyler Shough and Chris Olave? Todd and Billy break down the matchup, betting trends, injuries and market movement before revealing their MNF primetime best bet: Atlanta Falcons team total over 23.5 points.
    Plus, a first look at the biggest NFL Week 5 betting lines, odds and early market moves.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bet The Board

    Bet The Board: NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Steelers-Browns, Rams-Eagles, Bengals-Jaguars & More

    10/01/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    NFL Week 4 is here, and Todd Fuhrman and Payne Insider are breaking down eight of the biggest games on the board with picks, betting analysis, matchup advantages and the latest market movement.
    The guys start with Thursday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, examining Deshaun Watson's tendency to hold the football, Pittsburgh's dangerous pass rush and an Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers offense that showed signs of breaking out last week.
    Then it's a deep dive into the rest of the Week 4 slate, including Colts-Commanders, Cowboys-Texans, Jaguars-Bengals and Rams-Eagles. Can Joe Burrow expose a Jacksonville defense facing its first major offensive test? Are the Eagles' early-season offensive struggles a legitimate reason for concern? And can Sean McVay and the Rams take advantage of Philadelphia's defensive weaknesses?
    Plus, Todd and Payne analyze Broncos-49ers, Chiefs-Raiders and more while identifying the injuries, advanced metrics, matchup edges and betting-market moves that could define NFL Week 4.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Bet The Board

    Bet The Board: College Football Week 5 Picks: Alabama-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Iowa & Heisman Odds

    09/30/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    College Football Week 5 is loaded with marquee matchups, betting opportunities and potential playoff implications.
    On this episode of Bet the Board, Adam Kramer and Brad Powers break down Alabama vs. Mississippi State, featuring two of college football’s most exciting young quarterbacks, before diving into Ohio State vs. Iowa, Florida vs. Missouri, Virginia Tech vs. Pitt, Tennessee vs. Auburn, BYU vs. TCU, Miami vs. Clemson, USC vs. Washington and more.
    Plus, the guys examine the latest Heisman Trophy odds, including Jeremiah Smith and the growing field of contenders, discuss which teams offer value in the College Football Playoff market, and reveal their best bets and picks for the week.
    Get the numbers, matchup analysis, betting-market movement and College Football Week 5 picks you need before kickoff.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bet The Board
The original sports betting podcast hosted by former oddsmaker Todd Fuhrman and professional bettor Payne Insider, breaking down the NFL, College Football, and Basketball from a wagering perspective.
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