Best to the Nest with Margery & Elizabeth

EP. 336 Best to the Nest: The Air Is So Good
We have so much to share about Ireland, Mother’s Day, finals week and the joy of good air.
5/23/2023
49:34
EP. 335 Best to the Nest: The Joy of a Good Funeral
Elizabeth’s grandmother passed away, and she shares the joy of reconnecting with her extended family and hearing the family stories after the funeral.
And of course, we have more to say about everything: Sunday scaries, Sunday babysitters, manners, and the book The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline.
5/9/2023
26:00
EP. 334 Best to the Nest: After Dark
Just riffing in our special “After Dark” episode. Feel free to join in on any of our social channels @besttothenest on Facebook and Instagram! Here is a bit of research for you: https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2022/08/10/teens-social-media-and-technology-2022/.
5/3/2023
44:27
EP. 333 Best to the Nest: Senia’s Back! Yay!
We are so happy to have Senia Mae Tuominen back with us to talk about food sensitivities. She is one of our favorite guests, but more importantly she is a Doctor of Chinese Medicine and a certified functional medicine practitioner at Healing InSight in St. Paul, Minnesota. Make sure you listen all the way to the end to hear the special offer Senia is making for Nesters.
https://healinginsightonline.com/
4/25/2023
41:34
EP. 332 Best to the Nest: March Watch, Read, Listen
Margery:
Watch: Ted Lasso on Apple +
Read: Peter and Wendy J.M. Barrie
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34268.Peter_Pan
Listen: Me Talk Pretty One Day David Sedaris
https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/4137.Me_Talk_Pretty_One_Day
Elizabeth:
Watch: Daisy Jones and The Six on Amazon Prime
Read: Kitchens of The Great Midwest
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/24821580-kitchens-of-the-great-midwest
Local bookstore audiobook website – https://libro.fm/
Listen: Wise Traditions podcast from the Weston A Price Foundation
https://www.westonaprice.org/#gsc.tab=0
When Elizabeth Ries and Margery Punnett hosted a myTalk 107.1 radio show together, they joked that their most personal conversations happened during the commercial breaks. During one of these pauses, Margery shared an important family principle: bringing your best self to your home. Being an urban farmer with a flock of chickens, Elizabeth quipped, "Bring your best to the nest!" The outside world shouldn't get the smiling happy version of you while your family gets the crabby and exhausted one. On "Best To The Nest," Margery & Elizabeth explore the simple concept of creating strong, comforting, beautiful nests that prepare us to fly.