Available Episodes

  • Stop Comparing Yourself (Steve Harvey, Jim Rohn, Les Brown, Eric Thomas) Best Motivation Speech
    Show up, show up, show up, and after a while the muse shows up, too. Access WG+ episodes available only on Apple Podcasts  #motivation  #workout  #daily
    4/23/2023
    14:05
  • Don’t Sacrifice Who You Could Be for Who You Are – Jordan Peterson
    Some people insist that 'mediocre' is better than 'best.' They delight in clipping wings because they themselves can't fly. They despise brains because they have none.
    4/22/2023
    20:28
  • Jordan Peterson - Mental Illness, a Social Construct? - Foucault
    Psychology Professor Dr. Jordan B. Peterson comments on Foucault's critique of mental health institutions.
    4/16/2023
    7:04
  • Bruce Lipton: LISTEN TO THIS EVERYDAY
    Listen to your body, talk to your body,, talk to the cells every day with positive loving affirmations, love your body and your body will respond
    4/11/2023
    11:00
  • NO ONE IS GOING TO DO IT FOR YOU
    It's your road and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you
    4/5/2023
    1:00:15

About Best Motivational Speeches

Here to bless, heal and inspire. Join the millions of listeners who find comfort in our relatable stories and expert advice. ⭐ FEATURED SPEAKERS ⭐ Steve Harvey,Tony Robbins,Jim Rohn,Les Brown,Eric Thomas,Zig Ziglar,Brian Tracy,John Maxwell,Grant Cardone,Lisa Nichols,Brendon Burchard,Jack Canfield,Robert Kiyosaki,Suze Orman,Deepak Chopra,Tim Ferriss,Gary Vaynerchuk,Nick Vujicic,Joel Osteen,Rachel Hollis,Wayne Dyer,Darren Hardy,Joe Rogan,Dax Shepard,Oprah Winfrey,Marc Maron,Tim Ferriss,Malcolm Gladwell,Conan O'Brien,Ira Glass,Lena Dunham,Terry
