Best Album for Apologizing to Your Kids

In the last of the launch week episodes, Dave and Caleb figure out the Best Album For Apologizing to Your Kids. What music would work best in the background of modeling emotional health and doing the hard work of repairing with your kids? Along the way, they discover that many of the great apology songs are surrounded by songs that are completely inappropriate for young minds, do a deep dive on what folk music they’re drawn to, and recall the singular pre-streaming experience of spending $20 on a record for one good song and the rest of it being very different than that single. Also, what are they listening to this week? Hosts: Dave Sandell & Caleb Gardner [SPOILER ALERT] Today’s dives: Joy Oladokun - In Defense of My Own Happiness (2020/2021) The Cranberries - No Need to Argue (1994) Japandroids - Celebration Rock (2012) De La Soul - 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)