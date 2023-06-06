Dave Sandell and Caleb Gardner choose the best album for highly relatable, real-life situations — like decompressing after a long day, elevating a backyard part... More
Best Album for Apologizing to Your Kids
In the last of the launch week episodes, Dave and Caleb figure out the Best Album For Apologizing to Your Kids. What music would work best in the background of modeling emotional health and doing the hard work of repairing with your kids? Along the way, they discover that many of the great apology songs are surrounded by songs that are completely inappropriate for young minds, do a deep dive on what folk music they’re drawn to, and recall the singular pre-streaming experience of spending $20 on a record for one good song and the rest of it being very different than that single. Also, what are they listening to this week?
Hosts: Dave Sandell & Caleb Gardner
[SPOILER ALERT]
Today’s dives:
Joy Oladokun - In Defense of My Own Happiness (2020/2021)
The Cranberries - No Need to Argue (1994)
Japandroids - Celebration Rock (2012)
De La Soul - 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)
6/6/2023
56:05
Best Album for Cratering a Social Network
In the second of three launch week episodes, Dave and Caleb choose their Best Album For a nearly universal human experience — Cratering a Social Network. What kind of music would someone listen to if they were making the choices that a certain social media exec has been making over the last several months? Along the way, they get nostalgic for Walmart electronic sections with edited album covers and one way in and one way out. Also, what are they listening to this week?
Hosts: Dave Sandell & Caleb Gardner
[SPOILER ALERT]
Today’s deep dives:
Poison - Open Up and Say… Ahh! (1988)
Van Halen - 1984 (1984)
Jessie Reyes - Yessie (2022)
Open Mike Eagle - Component System with the Auto Reverse (2022)
6/6/2023
46:39
Best Album for Starting a Podcast
It’s launch week, and in the first of three episodes, Dave and Caleb present their picks for the Best Album For Starting a Podcast. They find a not-so-deep cut from 1995 that captures all of their hopes and dreams for this new venture, and then discuss what to do with albums that once fit the topic perfectly but now are shrouded in controversy and scandal, and try not to touch the third rail as they parse out if anything should be off limits for two white guys hosting a podcast in 2023. Also, what are they listening to this week?
Hosts: Dave Sandell & Caleb Gardner
[SPOILER ALERT]
Today’s deep dives:
Mariah Carey - Daydream (1995)
Jay-Z & Kanye West - Watch the Thrones (2011)
Hamilton Broadway Cast Recording (2015)
Spiritualized - Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space (1997)
