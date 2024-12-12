DW Berlin Briefing - Inside German politics

We break down how events like Russia's war in Ukraine and European security shifts are shaping Germany - and the world. Whether you’re a student, journalist, or policymaker, hosts Nina Haase, Michaela Küfner, and Richard Walker deliver the insights you need to understand where Germany is headed and why it matters, with a hint of Berlin's distinct energy. Published every Friday. Find us also on YouTube: @dwnews. Subscribe to our newsletter: dw.com/berlinbriefing. Leave us a comment here: [email protected]
. Or find us on X: @dw_politics.