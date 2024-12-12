Powered by RND
DW Berlin Briefing - Inside German politics

We break down how events like Russia's war in Ukraine and European security shifts are shaping Germany - and the world. Whether you’re a student, journalist, or...
  • Will Europe help Georgians defend their EU path against the billionaire with the zebra?
    “We are basically playing by the rules, whereas Moscow is not,” Foreign Affairs Correspondent for Die Zeit magazine Michael Thumann tells Berlin Briefing Host Michaela Küfner in this latest edition on Georgia’s looming constitutional crisis. Will Europe come to the rescue of thousands of pro-EU protesters?
    --------  
    29:00
  • Can Germany have it both ways with China, cooperation AND rivalry?
    China is already calling some major shots on European trade and security. Where that leaves Germany as Europe’s largest economy is at the core of this week’s Berlin Briefing podcast. We map out how Germany’s chancellor and foreign minister still have profoundly different views of the relationship Germany should have with China.
    --------  
    28:09
  • What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?
    In this episode of DW’s Berlin Briefing, host Michaela Küfner challenges her guests to unpack Putin’s hybrid war and assess how Germany should respond. Former NATO analyst Michael Rühle and Carnegie Europe senior fellow Judy Dempsey clash over their different takes on whether Merkel was right on Ukraine and Russia.
    --------  
    29:50
  • 'Putin only understands word of force' What's behind Germany's diplomatic efforts?
    Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur speaks to DW’s Nina Haase about Europe’s security challenges, Russia’s war in Ukraine, why European defense spending needs a major boost, and about the impact of Germany's political vacuum on defense commitments. Pevkur also shares his blunt views on Olaf Scholz’s phone call with Vladimir Putin, and why direct talks with Russia may not be the answer.
    --------  
    37:59
  • How are Germany's conservatives preparing for Trump 2.0?
    Germany is gearing up for a snap election in early 2025. The conservative CDU/CSU is leading in the polls. What's at stake for German politics and trans-Atlantic relations with the US? In this episode, hosts Nina Haase and Michaela Küfner sit down with Thomas Silberhorn, a senior member of Bundestag for the CSU, to talk through how to prepare for Trump 2.0 in domestically turbulent times.
    --------  
    34:16

About DW Berlin Briefing - Inside German politics

We break down how events like Russia's war in Ukraine and European security shifts are shaping Germany - and the world. Whether you’re a student, journalist, or policymaker, hosts Nina Haase, Michaela Küfner, and Richard Walker deliver the insights you need to understand where Germany is headed and why it matters, with a hint of Berlin's distinct energy. Published every Friday. Find us also on YouTube: @dwnews. Subscribe to our newsletter: dw.com/berlinbriefing. Leave us a comment here: [email protected]. Or find us on X: @dw_politics.
