Building a Care Culture
This week, Chief Neil Dubord is joined by Jonny Morris, CEO of the British Columbia chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, to discuss the event that took place on January 23rd, 2023, when the Delta Police Department received a report of an individual who was outside the safety rail on the southbound side of the Alex Fraser Bridge. In this episode, Chief Dubord speaks with Jonny Morris, who reached out during the crisis faced on that bridge and extended his support through a long negotiation process that lasted 8 hours and also caused the closing of the bridge, which created discontent from the general population which was affected by this security measure. The overall decision to close the bridge was complex but guided by the belief in the importance of preserving life, which first responders and committed officers achieved, saving this man’s life and successfully assisting an individual with a mental health crisis. Key Takeaways: [4:15] Jonny Morris, CEO of the British Columbia chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, joins Chief Dubord. [7:13] Jonny talks about his role and how he advocates for mental health. [9:44] Jonny shares the successes accomplished and the services the Canadian Mental Health Association gives. [13:35] Care to Speak and Care for Care Giver and their impact on stress management teams and first responders. [16:33] Jonny talks about building psychologically safe environments and their work on preventive care. [19:58] Jonny speaks of the Study in Blue and Gray, a report with many recommendations in cases of people confronting a mental health emergency. [23:54] Jonny described the importance of creating a psychologically safe workplace. [32:40] Why is it so difficult for mental fitness to be on the same footing as physical health? [39:08] Jonny expresses his gratitude. Mentioned in this Episode: Canadian Mental Health Association Learn more about 13 Factors: Addressing Mental Health in the Workplace Anxiety Canada Call the crisis line: 3-10-6789 Looking for More Episodes? You can find more episodes of Bend Don’t Break on iTunes, Google Play, and most other major podcasting platforms. Connect with the Delta Police Department: Follow the Delta Police on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Visit their website at DeltaPolice.ca.
The Cost of Confidentiality
This week, Chief Neil Dubord is joined by Grayson Hawkings and Joel Thirsk from the Delta Police Department. In this episode, Chief Dubord speaks with Grayson and Joel about their intervention in a case that had an unexpected turn and how they handled a complex and uncertain incident in the Ferry Terminal, displaying a magnificent team effort. Both Grayson and Joel share the impact the process that followed the event had on them since they were not able to talk to anyone about the incident for many months. They also speak of the strategies and tools they used to keep their psychological strength and clarity. Key Takeaways: [1:43] Grayson shares about himself [2:07] Joel talks about how he joined the Delta Police Department. [3:17] Reflection on a previous call involving Grayson and Joel. Four years ago, Joel and Grayson got a peculiar call about a child stuck in mud. [4:09] Introduction of crisis call. Radio clip of the police communicating during the incident at the ferry terminal. [7:50] Grayson talks about that call. [13:05] Grayson had to run after the man that was driving the taxi. [13:36] Joel shares what he knew about what was happening. [14:39] Grayson and Joel were at the moment working by themselves, each in a one-person unit. [14:55] Grayson explains the yelling in the radio clip. [16:33] Joel shares how he got to support Grayson. [18:30] Grayson finds out the man has a knife. [20:55] Grayson talks about what happened after the man starts to harm himself.. [23:40] From de-escalation to applying first aid. [24:40] Grayson distances himself from the scene to catch his breath. [26:09] Joel shares the events after the man harmed himself and all the questions he had in his mind at the moment. [28:12] Grayson returned to the office, and anxiety started to kick in. [29:46] Grayson and Joel discuss the impact of being unable to speak with anyone about what happened. [32:08] Grayson shares how upsetting it was for his belt to be taken from him. [32:50] Joel did not sleep well after the event. [35:34] How was it like to get back to work? [36:55] Grayson and Joel did not know how long the process would be. [37:50] They could speak to no one (not even the psychologist or teammates) [40:57] Joel and Grayson discuss their strategies to continue working and staying positive. [44:01] Months turned into years, what did Joel and Grayson do over that period of time? [45:54] Eighteen months later, they have to talk about the incident. How fresh was it in their minds? [47:42] There is a need to understand the process. [49:45] Social connections are crucially important inside and outside of the police. [51:42] Did they do anything to try to stop the event from repeating itself in their minds? [54:09] Would there have been any advantage if they were allowed to tell the story sooner? [55:13] Joel grew up in a police family. [56:45] Chief Dubord summarizes the advice that Joel and Grayson provided. Mentioned in this Episode: K9 Coffee Co. Looking for More Episodes? You can find more episodes of Bend Don’t Break on iTunes, Google Play, and most other major podcasting platforms. Connect with the Delta Police Department: Follow the Delta Police on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Visit their website at DeltaPolice.ca.
A Story of Resilience and Perseverance: We Need to Protect the Protectors
This week, Chief Neil Dubord is joined by Todd Mason from the Victoria Police Department. In this episode, Chief Dubord speaks with Todd about two tragic incidents that changed his career and affected him deeply, impacting his physical and mental health profoundly. Todd boldly shares the struggles he endured being diagnosed with PTSD, major depression and anxiety and how he regained control of his life and has his PTSD in remission. Listen to Todd’s inspiring story of transformation, resilience, and perseverance. Key Takeaways: [1:51] In September of 2021 Todd was a negotiator with the Victoria Police Department, he shares a critical incident he experienced on September 15th. [6:58] Todd took a week off after the shooting. [8:11] Todd talks about the events that happened on September 27th. [13:27] How fast did the car hit Todd? [13:50] Todd talks about the several injuries resulting from the incident. [15:23] How did Tom get to the hospital? [17:37] What happened after Todd got released from the hospital? [21:15] Todd talks about the impact this incident has on his psyche. [25:30] Medication helped Todd a lot. [25:55] Todd speaks of his wife’s unconditional support. [28:54] Todd confesses that he did not know what was happening to him at the time. [31:23] Todd heard about a program dedicated to helping people with PTSD. [34:09] Treatment at Ravensview felt like a full-time job to Todd. [35:04] Todd was out for three months, and he talks about what was different when he came back. [36:00] Depression is a daily battle. [36:43] What is the prognosis for Todd? [37:55] Was Which of the physical or mental injuries was the hardest to get over with? [39:12] What happened to the person that tried to run Todd down? [42:31] Todd shares some of the things that worked for him. Mentioned in this Episode: Homewood Ravensview Looking for More Episodes? You can find more episodes of Bend Don’t Break on iTunes, Google Play, and most other major podcasting platforms. Connect with the Delta Police Department: Follow the Delta Police on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and Chief Neil Dubord on Linkedin Visit their website at DeltaPolice.ca.
‘10-33’ - Officer Down: RCMP Sgt. Laurie White’s Story of Being Shot in the Leg and Her Return to The Front Line
This week Chief Neil Dubord is joined by Laurie White. Laurie graduated from the RCMP training academy, ‘depot’, in 1996 and was posted to Kitimat, B.C. Less than three years into her career she was shot in the leg while executing a search warrant at the home of a sex offender. Laurie shares her incredible story of losing her leg, her physical and mental recovery and her heroic return to work as the first police officer in Canada to return to full, unrestricted policing duties, with an artificial leg. Laurie and Chief Dubord discuss how the injury sent her to a dark place mentally, and how she struggled with constantly being told ‘you are lucky to be alive’, while at the same time feeling incredibly angry. Laurie went on to have a full career and write a book about her experience after her retirement in 2020. (Link Book – 10-33 Officer Down) https://www.amazon.ca/10-33-Officer-Down-Steps-Back/dp/1039115748 This is a story you won’t want to miss.
