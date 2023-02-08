Behind The Seams Podcast presented by Standard Issue Tees

Introducing Behind The Seams Podcast Episode 01 presented by Standard Issue tees. A dialogue with the Jarod Lee, Jimmy Gorecki, and team in which produces Stand...
Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Ibn Jasper Episode 13
The season finale of Behind The Seams has arrived. We could not of asked for a better guest to wrap it all up with. For episode 13, we present to you Chicago's own, Ibn Jasper. Mr. Jasper has been a day 1 JSP/Standard Issue supporter. On this episode we get a glimpse of his upbringing from curating shape ups and hair cuts, to discovering the world of skateboarding, and fashion thru his Chi-town lens. From there, we learn how he came to have a Louis Vuitton sneaker named after him. All in addition to his education, and progression in the world of design alongside some of the entertainment and music space most elite. We are so psyched on all the rad things Ibn shared with us this episode. We thank you all for listening to season 1 and hope you enjoyed this season just as much as we did....
8/24/2023
1:31:04
Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Brandon Larracuente Episode 12
Episode 12 we link up with a young man that has been an awesome supporter of Standard Issue for quite some time. An ethusiast of performance art thats landed him on some great acting roles. We are thrilled to have on Mr. Brandon Larracuente. Brandon outlines for us how he got into acting. Growing up between New York City, and Florida. Navigating the demanding world of acting with the support of his wife. Also, sharing some information on the platform him and his wife are creating together to help create shine for other latino actors and actresses. Brandon is one of the kindest, humblest, geninue people ever, and we are psyched to have his support and presense on Episode 12 of Behind The Seams.
8/2/2023
1:07:36
Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Diamond Supply Co's Nick Tershay Episode 11
Rise and shine peoples. Our guest for episode 11 of Behind The Seams is about that Diamond Life. Cut, color, clarity. Connoisseur of collaborations. Tees, to Nike SB's. We welcome founder Nick Tershay aka Nicky Diamonds. Walk and talk with us as he outlines his upbringing in the Bay. Growing up skating EMB. How the tees took off before the bolt. How all that grew into a world of highly coveted collaborative tee shirts, sneakers, and the awesome individuals in the music world that helped the growth of the brand. Listen to the end because theres a funny story in his role in the development of JSP...
6/19/2023
1:22:17
Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Rahul Khopkar Ilan Hall and Ramen Hood Episode 10
How did Ilan Hall get on Top Chef Season 2 and win? Who came up with the fake spam vegan Ramen? Whats up with those big chefs hats. Why was the Gorbals such a vibe? Which chef was the saltiest he lost knife fight? Ramen Hood founders and partners Ilan Hall and Rahul Khopkar join us on episode 10 of Behind The Seams to answer all of our culinary questions....
5/27/2023
59:32
Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Stephen Vanasco Episode 9
Episode 9 we are joined by the likes of Mr. Stephen Vanasco. Stephen details his roots in NYC, and upbringing in the Valley, photographing the city of Compton from a helicopter for the Super Bowl halftime peformance, cinematic development in the adult film industry, finding his passion and love for photography, transitioning from the Van Styles moniker, his on going partnership with Leica. Stephen is a great dude with an awesome outlook on life and creativity. This is an awesome episode of Behind The Seams.
Introducing Behind The Seams Podcast Episode 01 presented by Standard Issue tees. A dialogue with the Jarod Lee, Jimmy Gorecki, and team in which produces Standard Issue Tees at their Vernon, California Facility. From the foundation created for Standard Issue tees by Jarod Lee, navigating the brand through the fashion realm with Jimmy Gorecki, cobrands, collaborations, and the people, places, and things that have inspired them past, present and future.