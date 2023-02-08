Behind The Seams Podcast presented by Standard Issue Tees

Behind The Seams Presented By Standard Issue Tees Featuring Ibn Jasper Episode 13

The season finale of Behind The Seams has arrived. We could not of asked for a better guest to wrap it all up with. For episode 13, we present to you Chicago's own, Ibn Jasper. Mr. Jasper has been a day 1 JSP/Standard Issue supporter. On this episode we get a glimpse of his upbringing from curating shape ups and hair cuts, to discovering the world of skateboarding, and fashion thru his Chi-town lens. From there, we learn how he came to have a Louis Vuitton sneaker named after him. All in addition to his education, and progression in the world of design alongside some of the entertainment and music space most elite. We are so psyched on all the rad things Ibn shared with us this episode. We thank you all for listening to season 1 and hope you enjoyed this season just as much as we did....