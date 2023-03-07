Each week, Matthew Liebmann, Vista Group’s Chief Innovation & Data Officer, Simon Burton, CEO of Numero and Maccs, & Ryan Provencher, Movio Senior Accou...
The CineEurope Round Table: AI, Content, and Forward Thinking
Sarah Lewthwaite and Leon Newnham join us for the CineEurope Round Table, discussing all the highlights and insights from the latest industry event in Barcelona. Comedy takes centre stage with box office and audience analyses for No Hard Feelings, and we examine how Asteroid City’s wide release compares to previous Wes Anderson titles on this week’s instalment of Behind The Screens.
Topics and times:
No Hard Feelings box office overview - 0:55
No Hard Feelings audience analysis - 1:49
Asteroid City and Wes Anderson box office comparisons - 5:13
Asteroid City audience analysis - 7:08
Box office top 5 roundup - 11:08
CineEurope Round Table - 17:24
Next Week - 40:06
Find us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited/, and follow @moviohq & @numeroboxoffice on Twitter
Box Office Overview:
No Hard Feelings made $15M domestically from 3208 screens, and $9.5M internationally for a total of $24.6M.
Asteroid City in its wide release made a further $9M domestically and $6.5M internationally, for a global total of $16.7M.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reached no. 1 in the domestic market again, adding $19M. It now sits $183M ahead of the previous title’s lifetime gross, and has crossed the half-billion dollar mark at $560M globally.
Elemental made a further $18.4M domestically for a total of $65.5M.
The Flash dropped 72.5% from its opening weekend, adding $15.1M for a domestic total of $87.5M, international total of #123.3M, and global total of $210.8M.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in its 5th week added $11.8M, bringing the domestic total to $123.1M, with $218M internationally making a global total of $341.4M.
Lost in the Stars, a Chinese title, added $70.4M over the 3-day weekend solely from China. Its total now is $97.6M.
6/27/2023
41:23
Episode 100! The Flash, Elemental, and The Blackening (+ bonus content)
Thank you to all our listeners for helping us to reach our 100th episode! While Simon parties in Barcelona at CineEurope this week, Matthew and Ryan discuss The Flash’s disappointing box office performance and the possible reasons for it, as well as audiences for The Flash, Elemental, and The Blackening.
Plus, we bring you a special treat to celebrate our 100th episode!
Topics and times:
CineEurope - 0:16
The Flash box office overview - 2:00
The Flash audience analysis - 3:21
Why did The Flash struggle? - 7:59
Elemental box office overview - 9:30
Elemental audience analysis - 10:34
The Blackening box office and audience - 15:06
Next week - 20:43
Bloopers - 22:16
Box Office Overview:
The Flash made $55.7M domestically over the 3-day weekend, and $75M internationally for a total of $130.7M.
Elemental made $29.6M domestically and $15M internationally for a total of $44.6M.
The Blackening made $6M from 1775 screens, and has not debuted internationally yet.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made $27.3M domestically and $27.6M internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $489M.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts made $20.7M domestically and $37.2M internationally, for a current worldwide total of $274.9M.
6/21/2023
26:36
Transformers, Spider-Man, and Santikos’ Flash premiere with Andrew Brooks
Transformers hit the big screen with a roar, while Spider-Man continued swinging this past weekend. We bring you all the box office and audience analysis, plus special guest Andrew Brooks, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing for Santikos, talks us through their premiere of The Flash in San-Antonio!
Topics and times:
2023 Summer Season overview - 1:02
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts box office overview - 1:56
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts audience analysis - 3:34
Do we need better counter—programming? 6:46
Box office holdovers - 9:00
Interview with Andrew Brooks from Santikos - 14:21
Next week - 26:17
Box Office Overview:
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts made $60.5M domestically and $110M internationally for its opening weekend.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made another $55.4M domestically and $47M internationally, for a global cumulative total thus far of $389.9M after 10 days.
The Little Mermaid added $22.8M domestically and $29.9M internationalling, bringing its lifetime global total to $414.2M.
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 $7M domestically, bringing it to $335.4M so far. Internationally, it made $6.7M for a total of $470.5M.
The Boogeyman made $6.9M and is curently sitting just below $25M domestically, and $39.6M globally.
6/13/2023
27:37
June’s largest opening weekend in history; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
With Spider-Man swinging through the Spider-Verse again this past weekend, June 2023 saw the biggest domestic opening 3-day weekend in history! We bring you all the numbers from throughout the Spider-Verse, covering box office, audience, and more titles to come this week Behind the Screens.
Topics and times:
May 2023 box office performance & year-to-date - 0:24
June’s opening weekend box office overview - 1:41
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse box office overview - 2:23
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse audience analysis - 4:16
The Boogeyman box office and audience - 6:41
Box office holdovers - 9:22
Next week - 12:21
6/6/2023
13:11
Mermaids, Machines, and Fathers, oh my!
With the debut of The Little Mermaid in cinemas, our hosts ask the big questions: how did Ariel fare compared to other live-action disney remakes? Are the sharks too real? And how scary can a children’s movie be? Along with Mermaids, we’re also talking Machines and Dads with The Machine and About My Father as we bring you all the numbers from the box office for Memorial Day Weekend.
Topics and times:
The Little Mermaid box office performance - 1:35
The Little Mermaid audience analysis - 3:24
The Machine overview and audience - 7:36
About My Father overview and audience - 10:26
Kandahar overview - 12:05
Holdovers - 13:09
Next week - 13:47
Now in its third season, Behind the Screens focuses on global and domestic weekend box office as well as audience insights for the major movie releases. Interviews with industry leaders and insightful outsiders will feature in longer monthly episodes, along with a deeper dive at the end of each quarter on the industry. Happy listening!