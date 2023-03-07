The CineEurope Round Table: AI, Content, and Forward Thinking

Sarah Lewthwaite and Leon Newnham join us for the CineEurope Round Table, discussing all the highlights and insights from the latest industry event in Barcelona. Comedy takes centre stage with box office and audience analyses for No Hard Feelings, and we examine how Asteroid City’s wide release compares to previous Wes Anderson titles on this week’s instalment of Behind The Screens. Topics and times: No Hard Feelings box office overview - 0:55 No Hard Feelings audience analysis - 1:49 Asteroid City and Wes Anderson box office comparisons - 5:13 Asteroid City audience analysis - 7:08 Box office top 5 roundup - 11:08 CineEurope Round Table - 17:24 Next Week - 40:06 Find us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited/, and follow @moviohq & @numeroboxoffice on Twitter Box Office Overview: No Hard Feelings made $15M domestically from 3208 screens, and $9.5M internationally for a total of $24.6M. Asteroid City in its wide release made a further $9M domestically and $6.5M internationally, for a global total of $16.7M. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reached no. 1 in the domestic market again, adding $19M. It now sits $183M ahead of the previous title’s lifetime gross, and has crossed the half-billion dollar mark at $560M globally. Elemental made a further $18.4M domestically for a total of $65.5M. The Flash dropped 72.5% from its opening weekend, adding $15.1M for a domestic total of $87.5M, international total of #123.3M, and global total of $210.8M. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in its 5th week added $11.8M, bringing the domestic total to $123.1M, with $218M internationally making a global total of $341.4M. Lost in the Stars, a Chinese title, added $70.4M over the 3-day weekend solely from China. Its total now is $97.6M.