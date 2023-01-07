The first episode of "Behind the Likes," hosts Winter and Chy dive headfirst into the captivating realm of internet fame and its impact on relationships and other personal aspects. As they introduce themselves, Winter and Chy both drawing from personal experiences the layers of the digital illusion & shedding light on the challenges faced by those seeking validation and success online.Throughout the episode, both ladies engage in experiences that have either helped or hindered them socially or personally. They explore the impact of internet fame on friendships, romantic relationships, and even self-esteem. Together, they jokingly aim to offer a deeper understanding of the hidden complexities behind the glossy façade of social media popularity.Listeners are left with a sense of anticipation for the upcoming episodes, eager to gain insights into the secrets and stories that lie behind the Likes.Episode segmentsEdit audio

About Behind The Likes

Welcome to "Behind the Likes," the podcast hosted by social media influencers Winter and Chy. These two women bring with them unique perspectives on life and a hilarious personality that is sure to make you laugh out loud.Social media has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember, and they understand that it's more than just a platform for likes. It's an ever-evolving landscape that has the potential to bring people together, change lives, and transform businesses.Winter believes in pushing boundaries and living life to the fullest, while Chy is all about inspiring and empowering women to reach their goals and live their best lives. Together, they will take you on a journey that explores the complex world of social media, from the highs and lows of building a brand online, to the psychological effects of likes and the importance of staying true to yourself.With their contagious energy and wit, Winter and Chy are sure to keep you entertained and informed. They'll share their experiences and insights on a range of topics, from trends on social media, to personal development and current events."Behind the Likes" is more than just a podcast – it's a community that celebrates authentic connections and meaningful conversations. So tune in to "Behind the Likes" with Winter and Chy, where they show you that social media is more than just a like, it's a platform for growth, self-expression, and positive change.