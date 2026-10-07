Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter

A new Advanced Civil Schooling (ACS) program marks a significant shift in how the Army develops technical expertise, offering selected acquisition officers a fully funded pathway to pursue advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees at civilian institutions. Unlike traditional ACS routes, this full-time, resident graduate study program creates a streamlined, modernization focused track designed to produce strategic technologists who can bridge research, acquisition and operational needs. By investing in deeper technical proficiency, the Army aims to strengthen its future workforce and accelerate innovation across critical modernization priorities.

As the Army modernizes its equipment to move and sustain its forces, it is simultaneously overhauling the systems that keep those forces hydrated and fueled. Under the Product Manager for Petroleum and Water Systems (PdM PAWS) ,part of the Project Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems (PM E2S2) portfolio, four key systems have reached crucial fielding milestones this year.

In a concerted effort to shape the future of secure military communications, nearly 120 leaders from the defense, intelligence and Army acquisition sectors convened at Naval Base Point Loma on August 11-12. The biannual meeting, hosted by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) and National Security Agency (NSA) Waveform Communication Security Sub-Working Group (WCS SWG), centered on advancing joint cryptographic modernization, developing post-quantum resiliency and standardizing https://csrc.nist.rip/glossary/term/transmission_security across the Department of War (DoW).

In a fast-moving production environment, Joseph Carson believes that no one succeeds alone. As a branch chief, he’s built his leadership philosophy around the belief that clear communication and true collaboration bring employees and stakeholders into alignment. When everyone understands the goal, and their role in achieving it, he believes that extraordinary results follow.

Kristian Kleinbach brings a people-first perspective to leadership in a highly technical field. He strongly believes that in-person interactions are essential to maintaining professionalism and mutual respect, noting that workplace courtesy can erode when communication becomes entirely electronic. His approach emphasizes the value of face-to-face engagement in building stronger, more effective teams.

About Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter

About Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter

About Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter