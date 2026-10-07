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Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter
U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center
Latest episode
37 episodes
Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force: Remember the Human10/06/2026 | 5 mins.Kristian Kleinbach brings a people-first perspective to leadership in a highly technical field. He strongly believes that in-person interactions are essential to maintaining professionalism and mutual respect, noting that workplace courtesy can erode when communication becomes entirely electronic. His approach emphasizes the value of face-to-face engagement in building stronger, more effective teams.
Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force Collaboration is Key - Joseph M. Carson IV10/06/2026 | 7 mins.In a fast-moving production environment, Joseph Carson believes that no one succeeds alone. As a branch chief, he’s built his leadership philosophy around the belief that clear communication and true collaboration bring employees and stakeholders into alignment. When everyone understands the goal, and their role in achieving it, he believes that extraordinary results follow.
Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - JTNC, NSA BIANNUAL COLLABORATION DRIVES MODERNIZATION OF SECURE MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS10/06/2026 | 10 mins.In a concerted effort to shape the future of secure military communications, nearly 120 leaders from the defense, intelligence and Army acquisition sectors convened at Naval Base Point Loma on August 11-12. The biannual meeting, hosted by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) and National Security Agency (NSA) Waveform Communication Security Sub-Working Group (WCS SWG), centered on advancing joint cryptographic modernization, developing post-quantum resiliency and standardizing https://csrc.nist.rip/glossary/term/transmission_security across the Department of War (DoW).
Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - PdM PAWS fields modernized liquid logistics systems10/06/2026 | 8 mins.As the Army modernizes its equipment to move and sustain its forces, it is simultaneously overhauling the systems that keep those forces hydrated and fueled. Under the Product Manager for Petroleum and Water Systems (PdM PAWS) ,part of the Project Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems (PM E2S2) portfolio, four key systems have reached crucial fielding milestones this year.
Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - ACS PROGRAM ENABLES OFFICERS TO PURSUE ADVANCED STEM DEGREES09/16/2026 | 8 mins.A new Advanced Civil Schooling (ACS) program marks a significant shift in how the Army develops technical expertise, offering selected acquisition officers a fully funded pathway to pursue advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees at civilian institutions. Unlike traditional ACS routes, this full-time, resident graduate study program creates a streamlined, modernization focused track designed to produce strategic technologists who can bridge research, acquisition and operational needs. By investing in deeper technical proficiency, the Army aims to strengthen its future workforce and accelerate innovation across critical modernization priorities.
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About Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter
“Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter” - Exclusive and partner-created content focusing on Army acquisition processes, procedures, capabilities, services, equipment and the workforce. Sharing the latest acquisition news from across the enterprise providing rolling updates, senior leader commentary, and more, “Behind the Frontlines” emphasizes the Army Acquisition Workforce (AAW), connecting the dots between the acquisition community and the Army’s capabilities. Consisting of approximately 29,000 professionals, both civilian and military, the AAW has the responsibility of providing Soldiers with what they need to complete their mission successfully. From scientists, to engineers, to program managers, it is important to tell the AAW story and hear from those behind the frontlines delivering capabilities to our Soldiers. “Behind the Frontlines” will feature the following topics: 1. AAW Spotlights: Up-to-date DACM Office highlights and career information relevant to the AAW community. 2, Acquisition 360: A comprehensive look at the end-to-end acquisition life cycle. 2. Been There, Done That: Commentaries from previous acquisition leaders, instructors and industry sharing their previous experiences and how they connect to technology and programs available today. 3. Faces of the Force: Highlights AAW professionals and their career progression. 4. From the Frontlines: A look at acquisition in action. Submit your story at https://asc.army.mil/submissions.Podcast website
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