The Day the Braves Caught Fire

July 20, 1993: One of the wildest days in the history of the Atlanta Braves unfolds as the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium press box catches on fire moments before newly acquired slugger Fred McGriff is slated to make his Braves debut. "Behind the Braves Presents: The Day the Braves Caught Fire" tells the story of that day through the memories of Steve Avery, Ron Gant, Tom Glavine, David Justice, Mark Lemke, Greg Maddux, Fred McGriff, Greg McMichael, former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Braves beat writer I.J. Rosenberg, John Schuerholz, Joe Simpson, John Smoltz and sportscaster Steve Taylor, as well as through archival broadcast clips of Braves Hall of Fame announcers Skip Caray, Don Sutton and Pete Van Wieren.