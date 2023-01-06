Behind the Braves, the official podcast of the Atlanta Braves, takes fans on a journey to uncover the stories - known and untold - about our beloved team. Forme...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 170
The Day the Braves Caught Fire
July 20, 1993: One of the wildest days in the history of the Atlanta Braves unfolds as the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium press box catches on fire moments before newly acquired slugger Fred McGriff is slated to make his Braves debut.
“Behind the Braves Presents: The Day the Braves Caught Fire” tells the story of that day through the memories of Steve Avery, Ron Gant, Tom Glavine, David Justice, Mark Lemke, Greg Maddux, Fred McGriff, Greg McMichael, former Atlanta Journal-Constitution Braves beat writer I.J. Rosenberg, John Schuerholz, Joe Simpson, John Smoltz and sportscaster Steve Taylor, as well as through archival broadcast clips of Braves Hall of Fame announcers Skip Caray, Don Sutton and Pete Van Wieren.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/18/2023
1:02:14
Ron Gant
Former Braves outfielder and current FOX 5 Good Day Atlanta co-anchor Ron Gant joins the show to discuss his post-baseball career as a broadcaster, transitioning from baseball broadcasting to the news broadcasting, being a member of the 30-30 club and his upcoming bobblehead giveaway!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/30/2023
21:18
B.B. Abbott
B.B. Abbott, Executive Vice President and Managing Executive of Wasserman Baseball, joins the show to discuss how he became an agent, how he’s approached representing Chipper Jones throughout his career, how the Matt Olson contract extension came to be and much more!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/19/2023
30:21
Mark Bowman
MLB.com’s Mark Bowman joins the show to discuss all things 2023 Braves including the current state of the rotation, Pete Alonso’s “Throw it again” comment, AJ Smith-Shawver’s ascension to the big leagues, updates on Max Fried and Kyle Wright, Michael Harris II’s season thus far, Marcell Ozuna’s resurgence and more!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/7/2023
37:26
Mike Plant
Braves Development Company President and CEO Mike Plant joins the show to discuss how the idea and planning for Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta came to be, being the model for other sports franchises, the future of The Battery Atlanta and much more!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Behind the Braves, the official podcast of the Atlanta Braves, takes fans on a journey to uncover the stories - known and untold - about our beloved team. Former Braves closer, World Series champion and current director of alumni relations Greg McMichael and MLB.com's Ricky Mast are joined by Braves legends, players and even famous fans, to share the passion and history of this proud franchise.