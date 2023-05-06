Behind The Baller Podcast with Ben Baller

EP 363 - MF's WON'T BELIEVE MY STORY
This is the most unorthodox business podcast on the planet! His name is Ben Baller, not Ben Humble & he's here to discuss: June Gloom, Hitting a PML Quickstrike, waiting 7 years for his Tesla Roadster, getting a new daily car, seriously considering writing a book, getting reached out to by divorced friends, Kaia graduating from Kindergarten, what the kids are obsessed with & cooking for them, becoming obsessed with Roblox, RIP Irene, the times of recording for this podcast, victim culture, Casa Vega, Burger She Wrote, Extra Market, celebrating Father's Day, PGA Tour & LIV Golf Merging, the difference in having money, playing golf with Jordan & Miles, Pride Month, Protests in front of Disney World, Donald Trump being indicted again, wanting to interview a fan on the show & more. This episode is not to be missed!
