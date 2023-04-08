Beg to Differ is a weekly roundtable podcast brought to you by TheBulwark.com. Host Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez of the Niskanen Center, Bill Galston o...
The Trump Defenses That Won't Hunt
George Conway joins the group to discuss the various Trump defenses—and the party that supports him. Then the regulars discuss 'Oppenheimer,' and the bombing of Japan. And in our Highlights and Lowlights segment, Bill points to a possible US-brokered Israel-Saudi peace deal.
8/4/2023
1:00:41
DeSantis Campaign Promises "Leaner and Meaner." Is Meaner Even Possible?
Will Saletan joins the panel to discuss whether DeSantis's campaign is moribund, and whether the right or the left learned the lessons of COVID policy failures. Plus, in our "Highlights and Lowlights "segment, Damon spotlights the political crisis in Israel, and Linda shares a story of love and loss.
7/28/2023
1:01:38
Contemplating a Trump Administration 2.0
The Economist's John Prideaux joins the panel to discuss the latest likely indictment, the GOP response, and what MAGA world is planning for a Trump 2.0. Plus, in our highlights and lowlights segment, Linda flags the tactics Texas officials are using at the border that are injuring migrants.
7/21/2023
58:23
Is Optimism Warranted?
Noah Smith tries to bring a little sunshine to the dour regulars (and Cathy Young) who are worried about the economy, the threat from third parties, and more. Plus, in our highlights and lowlights segment, Mona celebrates the fact that a famous Trumper has to liquidate.
7/14/2023
1:01:51
A Class Full of Frenchmen?
The Washington Post's Megan McArdle joins to discuss the pros and (mostly) cons of affirmative action. Also, will anyone watch August's GOP debate? Who will show up? Plus, in our highlights/lowlights segment, Linda points to a new draconian law in Florida that targets undocumented immigrants and those who employ them.
