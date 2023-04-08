Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Beg to Differ with Mona Charen in the App
Listen to Beg to Differ with Mona Charen in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Podcast Beg to Differ with Mona Charen
Podcast Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

The Bulwark
add
Beg to Differ is a weekly roundtable podcast brought to you by TheBulwark.com. Host Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez of the Niskanen Center, Bill Galston o...
More
NewsPolitics
Beg to Differ is a weekly roundtable podcast brought to you by TheBulwark.com. Host Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez of the Niskanen Center, Bill Galston o...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 134
  • The Trump Defenses That Won't Hunt
    George Conway joins the group to discuss the various Trump defenses—and the party that supports him. Then the regulars discuss 'Oppenheimer,' and the bombing of Japan. And in our Highlights and Lowlights segment, Bill points to a possible US-brokered Israel-Saudi peace deal. highlights/lowlights: Bill's: https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/bidens-moral-calculus-in-brokering-a-saudi-israeli-peace-deal Mona's: https://reason.com/volokh/2023/07/29/congress-can-regulate-the-supreme-court-but-there-are-limits-to-that-power/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/27/opinion/columnists/citi-bike-karen-white-woman.html Damon's: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/02/opinion/trump-meritocracy-educated.html Linda's: https://www.theunpopulist.net/p/a-landmark-study-debunks-populist Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    1:00:41
  • DeSantis Campaign Promises "Leaner and Meaner." Is Meaner Even Possible?
    Will Saletan joins the panel to discuss whether DeSantis's campaign is moribund, and whether the right or the left learned the lessons of COVID policy failures. Plus, in our "Highlights and Lowlights "segment, Damon spotlights the political crisis in Israel, and Linda shares a story of love and loss.  Damon's: https://gideons.substack.com/p/break-the-barrel-to-get-rid-of-the Will's: http://brightlinewatch.org/uncharted-territory-the-aftermath-of-presidential-indictments https://www.foxnews.com/video/6331842627112 Bill's: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/26/us/politics/nikki-haley-abortion.html Mona's: https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/politics/rudy-giuliani-georgia-election-workers/index.html Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/28/2023
    1:01:38
  • Contemplating a Trump Administration 2.0
    The Economist's John Prideaux joins the panel to discuss the latest likely indictment, the GOP response, and what MAGA world is planning for a Trump 2.0. Plus, in our highlights and lowlights segment, Linda flags the tactics Texas officials are using at the border that are injuring migrants. highlights/lowlights Linda's: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/19/us/texas-border-migrants-abbott.html John's: https://www.politico.eu/article/us-economist-fiona-scott-morton-quits-eu-job-emmanuel-macron/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66230072 Damon's: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/07/tennessee-republican-partisanship-one-party-state/674732/ Bill's: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/house-pass-resolution-backing-israel-jayapal-racist-state-rcna94897 https://www.tampabay.com/archive/1998/12/24/washington-could-use-mo-udall-now/ Mona's: https://apnews.com/article/tuberville-military-holds-senate-officers-45c4230a8aee5222bf32b43823e29acc Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/21/2023
    58:23
  • Is Optimism Warranted?
    Noah Smith tries to bring a little sunshine to the dour regulars (and Cathy Young) who are worried about the economy, the threat from third parties, and more. Plus, in our highlights and lowlights segment, Mona celebrates the fact that a famous Trumper has to liquidate. highlights/lowlights Mona's: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mypillow-auction-mike-lindell_n_64acffa0e4b0e5efaaddd535 https://apnews.com/article/birth-control-pills-without-prescription-fda-b6728e98af5f1625520e0fa5fbc911c3 Bill's: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/11/world/middleeast/israel-protests-judicial-overhaul.html https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/12/biden-vilnius-nato-ukraine/ Noah's: https://www.axios.com/2023/04/17/manufacturing-semiconductor-tech-biden https://heatmap.news/politics/inflation-reduction-act-updates-biden Cathy's: https://plus.thebulwark.com/p/russian-opposition-ukrainian-activists-clashing Damon's: https://damonlinker.substack.com/p/the-global-progress-of-right-wing Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/14/2023
    1:01:51
  • A Class Full of Frenchmen?
    The Washington Post's Megan McArdle joins to discuss the pros and (mostly) cons of affirmative action. Also, will anyone watch August's GOP debate? Who will show up? Plus, in our highlights/lowlights segment, Linda points to a new draconian law in Florida that targets undocumented immigrants and those who employ them. highlights/lowlights Linda's: https://www.wsj.com/articles/migrant-workers-flee-florida-as-new-immigration-law-takes-effect-94796abf Bill's: https://echeloninsights.com/in-the-news/june-2023-omnibus/ Megan's: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-seeks-community-input-on-crime-problems/ Damon's: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/07/hypocrisy-mandatory-diversity-statements/674611/ Mona's: https://www.thefire.org/news/leaked-memo-mayo-clinic-doubles-down-gag-order-dr-michael-joyner Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/7/2023
    58:19

More News podcasts

About Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Beg to Differ is a weekly roundtable podcast brought to you by TheBulwark.com. Host Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez of the Niskanen Center, Bill Galston of the Brookings Institution, and Damon Linker, who writes "Notes from the Middleground," to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Podcast website

Listen to Beg to Differ with Mona Charen, The Daily and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Beg to Differ with Mona Charen: Podcasts in Family