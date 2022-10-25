Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Before We Were White in the App
Listen to Before We Were White in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Before We Were White

Before We Were White

Podcast Before We Were White
Podcast Before We Were White

Before We Were White

Brian Halpin - Before We Were White
add
American History Podcast
More
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryScienceSocial Sciences
American History Podcast
More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Episode 12: No Safe Harbor, Part 3
    The eastern half of the continental USA is dotted with places inaccurately described as "tri-racial isolate communities". One of the largest such population groups can be found spread over Eastern Kentucky, the western parts of Virginia, East Tennessee, and West Virginia. Widely known as "Melungeons", few Americans have been the subject of such intense scrutiny and curiosity. Who are these people?  And why are they called "Melungeons"?   In this third and final installment of a three-part episode, we complete our exploration of this Appalachian and American enigma.  Is this a story about weirdly exotic or isolated people - or is it a story about the lies and myths at the heart of American identity itself? #BeforeWeWereWhite #history #melungeons #genealogy #GeneticGenealogy
    6/27/2023
    42:54
  • Episode 11: No Safe Harbor, Part 2
    The eastern half of the continental USA is dotted with places often described as "tri-racial isolate communities". One of the largest such population groups can be found spread over Eastern Kentucky, the western parts of Virginia, East Tennessee, and West Virginia. Widely known as "Melungeons", few Americans have been the subject of such intense scrutiny and curiosity. Who are these people?  Where did they come from?   In this episode, we continue our exploration of an Appalachian enigma - asking why so many of these mountain people always claimed Portuguese ancestry, even while outsiders dismissed such folk memory.    Is this a story about weirdly exotic or isolated people - or is it a story about the lies and myths at the heart of American identity itself?
    5/26/2023
    1:02:02
  • Episode 10: No Safe Harbor, Part 1
    The eastern half of the continental USA is dotted with places often described as "tri-racial isolate communities". One of the largest such population groups can be found spread over Eastern Kentucky, the western parts of Virginia, East Tennessee, and West Virginia. Widely known as "Melungeons", few Americans have been the subject of such intense scrutiny and curiosity. Who are these people?  Where did they come from?   Are they really a mix of Northern European settlers, African Americans, and indigenous peoples? Or is there something more complicated and deeply hidden in Melungeon history? 
    4/30/2023
    56:28
  • Episode 9: How Lovely Are Thy Branches
    Do the mass media and film industry reflect popular culture, or create it? Where do we get our shared history, our national story, our traditions and identity? Follow us as we explore the origins of Christmas in America, while attempting to discover what connects Hollywood, Abraham Lincoln, and, um, Lebanon?
    2/7/2023
    1:17:33
  • Episode 8: The Witch in the Tent Grave
    Appalachia has no shortage of murder ballads and murder tales. And Appalachia certainly has no shortage of folklore dealing with "haints" and witches. But sometimes all of it becomes so entangled that separating folklore from fact is almost impossible. Why are so many Appalachian "witches" buried under strange "tent graves"? Did the old-time communities of Middle Tennessee harbor secrets now lost in the mists of time? Follow us into a dark, moss-covered tent grave cemetery to find out...
    10/25/2022
    39:35

More History podcasts

About Before We Were White

American History Podcast
Podcast website

Listen to Before We Were White, Lore and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Before We Were White

Before We Were White

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store