The eastern half of the continental USA is dotted with places inaccurately described as "tri-racial isolate communities".
One of the largest such population groups can be found spread over Eastern Kentucky, the western parts of Virginia, East Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Widely known as "Melungeons", few Americans have been the subject of such intense scrutiny and curiosity.
Who are these people? And why are they called "Melungeons"?
In this third and final installment of a three-part episode, we complete our exploration of this Appalachian and American enigma.
Is this a story about weirdly exotic or isolated people - or is it a story about the lies and myths at the heart of American identity itself?
6/27/2023
42:54
Episode 11: No Safe Harbor, Part 2
5/26/2023
1:02:02
Episode 10: No Safe Harbor, Part 1
4/30/2023
56:28
Episode 9: How Lovely Are Thy Branches
Do the mass media and film industry reflect popular culture, or create it?
Where do we get our shared history, our national story, our traditions and identity?
Follow us as we explore the origins of Christmas in America, while attempting to discover what connects Hollywood, Abraham Lincoln, and, um, Lebanon?
2/7/2023
1:17:33
Episode 8: The Witch in the Tent Grave
Appalachia has no shortage of murder ballads and murder tales.
And Appalachia certainly has no shortage of folklore dealing with "haints" and witches.
But sometimes all of it becomes so entangled that separating folklore from fact is almost impossible.
Why are so many Appalachian "witches" buried under strange "tent graves"?
Did the old-time communities of Middle Tennessee harbor secrets now lost in the mists of time?
Follow us into a dark, moss-covered tent grave cemetery to find out...