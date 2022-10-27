Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm Podcast

Sustainable beekeeping tips, talk & how-to from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina More
Ep 109 Specialty Splits: Part 1
Reviewing the content of a club talk I gave last month "Specialty Splits: Or, Why would you Ever just do a Walkaway?"
This podcast continues to be listener-powered so remains free of adverts and sponsorship messages.
About Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm: Leigh keeps bees in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She cares for around a dozen-ish hives in a rural Appalachian forest climate. Colonies are managed for bee health with active selection for vigor, genetic diversity and disease resistance, but without chemical treatments thus far. The apiary is self-sustaining (not needing to buy/catch replacement bees since 2010) and produces honey and nucs most every year.
5/17/2023
39:01
108: Bee Radio Reader: Bait Hives
108: Bee Radio Reader: Bait Hives
Reading the older article Bait Hives for Honey Bees by Dr. Tom Seeley et al. Read the article here.
Other links to bait hive info:
https://www.beeculture.com/get-bait-hives-ready/
https://www.bee-craft.com/beecraft-extra/articles/how-to-use-a-bait-hive
https://www.honeybeesuite.com/tag/swarm-traps/
Enjoy! And happy swarm catching!
Note: The splits book will be delayed -- I'd hoped to have it ready for you by now! -- but I'll be sharing the pieces in progress with the Patrons here as well as sharing other tips and bonus content here every week.
This podcast continues to be listener-powered so remains free of adverts and sponsorship messages. Thank you Patrons!! kind regards, Leigh
About Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm: Leigh keeps bees in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She cares for around a dozen-ish hives in a rural Appalachian forest climate. Colonies are managed for bee health with active selection for vigor, genetic diversity and disease resistance, but without chemical treatments thus far. The apiary is self-sustaining (not needing to buy/catch replacement bees since 2010) and produces honey and nucs most every year.
4/11/2023
27:28
Ep 107: Coming out of Winter and HELLO AGAIN!
Ep 107: Coming out of Winter and HELLO AGAIN!
(Recorded mid-March 2023) It's so exciting to see the new beekeeping season on the horizon....even if I had horrid overall winter survival due to things I failed do last season. I'll talk about late winter colony issues and care, how NOT to have a winter like I had, how to get the most out of bee mentors and your bee guild, and other random bee chat to start up the podcast for the year.
The splits book will be delayed -- I'd hoped to have it ready for you by now! -- but I'll be sharing the pieces in progress with the Patrons here as well as sharing other tips and bonus content here every week.
This podcast continues to be listener-powered so remains free of adverts and sponsorship messages. Thank you Patrons!!
About Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm: Leigh keeps bees in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She cares for around a dozen-ish hives in a rural Appalachian forest climate. Colonies are managed for bee health with active selection for vigor, genetic diversity and disease resistance, but without chemical treatments thus far. The apiary is self-sustaining (not needing to buy/catch replacement bees since 2010) and produces honey and nucs most every year.
3/15/2023
37:20
Ep 106: I’m writing ya’ll a cookbook! Plus, Optera Part II
In this episode: Announcement re pausing the podcast till around Valentine's Day 2023....so I can write you a handbook on splits! :-)
Patreon billing for the monthly pledges of supporters will be paused from now until February 2023 ...but I'm still available for messages from Patrons during the winter for any burning questions. Also feel free to write me about YOUR favorite kind of split and why!
**Correction from what I said in the episode: new memberships are paused till then too due to the Patreon system.
Patrons who have shared a total of $24 or more of support to the podcast will get a copy of the split handbook FREE as a thank you for that support!
Other listeners will have the chance to purchase a copy when it is available too.
The article I'm reading from about Optera:
https://researchmagazine.uncg.edu/spring-2023/part-of-the-hive/bee-business/
Optera website: https://opterabees.com/
11/21/2022
15:17
Black Jar Results and How-To; Weird goings on at the Farm; Part 1 about Optera (105)
Our local black jar honey contest has awarded the winners! Sadly, I'm not among them...but some great folks are. A foray into Fall weirdness at the home apiary with some robbing and (whut?!) bees building outside a tree. And a teaser about the potentially amazing product-to-come, Optera. Hope you enjoy! Leigh
About Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm: Leigh keeps bees in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She cares for around a dozen-ish hives in a rural Appalachian forest climate. Colonies are managed for bee health with active selection for vigor, genetic diversity and disease resistance, but without chemical treatments thus far. The apiary is self-sustaining (not needing to buy/catch replacement bees since 2010) and produces honey and nucs most every year.