Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm Podcast

Ep 107: Coming out of Winter and HELLO AGAIN! (Recorded mid-March 2023) It's so exciting to see the new beekeeping season on the horizon....even if I had horrid overall winter survival due to things I failed do last season. I'll talk about late winter colony issues and care, how NOT to have a winter like I had, how to get the most out of bee mentors and your bee guild, and other random bee chat to start up the podcast for the year. The splits book will be delayed -- I'd hoped to have it ready for you by now! -- but I'll be sharing the pieces in progress with the Patrons here as well as sharing other tips and bonus content here every week. This podcast continues to be listener-powered so remains free of adverts and sponsorship messages. Thank you Patrons!! -- Please become a Friend of Five Apple on Patreon and join the folks who make the podcasts possible! In addition to huge gratitude, you get: • BONUS podcasts and early access episodes • Access to Patreon blog posts including tips and videos • Special Q&A posts to ask me questions about YOUR bees • Input on the podcast topics • Shout-outs on the show because I appreciate you! If you can support the show with $3 a month or more, please sign up today: https://www.patreon.com/fiveapple -- About Beekeeping at Five Apple Farm: Leigh keeps bees in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. She cares for around a dozen-ish hives in a rural Appalachian forest climate. Colonies are managed for bee health with active selection for vigor, genetic diversity and disease resistance, but without chemical treatments thus far. The apiary is self-sustaining (not needing to buy/catch replacement bees since 2010) and produces honey and nucs most every year.