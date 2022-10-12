Beekeeper Confidential | Bees & Beekeeping

Rob Hull | Bee-ing Apis

Today’s guest has been participating in the greater beekeeping conversation for many years with his comic, Bee-ing Apis. When I asked him to join me on the show I pointed out that “we the beekeepers” didn’t really know much about him and yet his work was, at least for me, a staple in our beekeeping content consumption. Bee-ing Apis, in his own words, is a comic about beekeeping, with a strange sense of humor, bad puns, wordplay, dad jokes, and the occasional cerebral challenge. He is clever, quirky, humble, and has generously shared his comics with us since 2015. You can get an array of Rob’s designs at beeingapis.threadless.com He also has an author page at lulu.com where you can get the official Bee-ing apis desk calendar and a book featuring his work from 2015-2016. Bee sure to follow Bee-ing Apis on Facebook and Instagram. Check out our website at www.beekeeperconfidential.com! You can also find Beekeeper Confidential on Facebook and Instagram.