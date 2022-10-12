Beekeeper Confidential | Bees & Beekeeping

A podcast about the curious lives of beekeepers and their bees. More
Available Episodes
5 of 71
Tom Cinquini | Sowers Apiaries
Today’s guest got into bees in a big and unusual way. He fell in love with a commercial beekeeper's daughter! Running 3000 colonies and pollinating crops ranging from almonds, fruit, and seeds, this guy knows how to hustle. I drove down to visit him a few weeks ago and got to spend a day following him around asking a million questions. I even got to drive a forklift! Since this episode was recorded, his bees are now on their way back from California and I hope to take him up on that self-invitation to see if I can keep up with his team.
To bee continued…
Connect with Tom on Instagram
See Tom's Feature on the OSBA website
Check out our website at www.beekeeperconfidential.com!
You can also find Beekeeper Confidential on Facebook and Instagram.
3/24/2023
52:05
Bee Charming | Heather Wilk
Today's guest is a beekeeper from San Antonio, Texas who’s journey into beekeeping guided her through the loss of a loved one. Her transformation as a beekeeper is nothing short of amazing and her story reminds us that things do happen for a reason! I am always impressed with her ability to keep a cool head with hot bees, which has become one of her signatures on social media. Meet the ultra cool Heather Wilk!
Connect with Heather on Instagram
Watch Heather on the Charlie Bee Company show
Check out the Alamo Area Beekeeping Association
Gretchen Bee Ranch
Honeybee Obscura Podcast
Check out our website at www.beekeeperconfidential.com!
You can also find Beekeeper Confidential on Facebook and Instagram.
2/11/2023
57:25
Mission Beelieve | Monica Schmitt
Today’s guest is a beekeeper who is on a mission to bring the therapeutic values of beekeeping to veterans and first responders. But her offering doesn’t stop there, she has created an entire curriculum of comprehensive beekeeping education backed by industry influencers and scientific data. She is a powerhouse of generosity, empowerment, and beekeeping know-how. If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further. We’ve got it right here in this episode! Meet the founding director of Mission Beelieve, Monica Schmitt!
Make a donation to Mission Beelieve
Connect with Mission Beelieve on Instagram and Facebook
Check out our website at www.beekeeperconfidential.com!
You can also find Beekeeper Confidential on Facebook and Instagram.
1/14/2023
45:08
Dr. Erin Zagadailov | Lady Grantham Apiary
Dr. Erin Zagadailov is the founder and creator of Lady Grantham Apiary, a bees first flower farm in Grantham, NH with a mission to promote pollinator conservation and locally grown flowers. Taking a sabbatical from biotech, she is a pharmacist and health economist with expertise in developing and commercializing treatments for oncology and rare diseases. Her research has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, and other scientific journals. In her spare time, Dr. Zagadailov volunteers with the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation.
Visit Lady Grantham Apiary on Instagram
Lady Grantham Apiary
Get your official Lady Grantham Apiary Merch!
Learn about creating a backyard pollinator heaven: Grantham Garden Club
Apimaye Hives
12/10/2022
45:25
Rob Hull | Bee-ing Apis
Today’s guest has been participating in the greater beekeeping conversation for many years with his comic, Bee-ing Apis. When I asked him to join me on the show I pointed out that “we the beekeepers” didn’t really know much about him and yet his work was, at least for me, a staple in our beekeeping content consumption.
Bee-ing Apis, in his own words, is a comic about beekeeping, with a strange sense of humor, bad puns, wordplay, dad jokes, and the occasional cerebral challenge. He is clever, quirky, humble, and has generously shared his comics with us since 2015.
You can get an array of Rob’s designs at beeingapis.threadless.com He also has an author page at lulu.com where you can get the official Bee-ing apis desk calendar and a book featuring his work from 2015-2016. Bee sure to follow Bee-ing Apis on Facebook and Instagram.
Check out our website at www.beekeeperconfidential.com!
You can also find Beekeeper Confidential on Facebook and Instagram.