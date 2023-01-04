Bedtime story adventures with your favorite Superheroes! You'll be surprised who you find. Read by my superhero friend: CAPTAIN EJ More
Ep. 5 - Captain EJ vs. The Knucklers (Superhero Story)
https://EJmissions.com "Shimmering Dormere" Episode 5 Pinky and Thumb aren't focused on destroying Dormere anymore; instead, they’re set on seeking revenge.….against us.Since we know silver is their kryptonite and we have the means to generate as much silver as we need, we follow a shimmering path through this conundrum.During battle, we are out-paced and out-maneuvered by the Knuckler's clever tricks. If we did nothing else, at least we distracted the Knucklers...for now.We’re getting the sense that we may have gotten a little too much of their attention...we've got to stick together.The Knuckler's cunning is a finite resource, but our heroism is not.Captain EJ over and out.https://EJmissions.com
5/20/2023
36:56
Ep. 4 - Captain EJ vs. The Knucklers (Superhero Story)
https://EJmissions.com "The Elder Knucklers" Episode 4 In the safety of the Stronghold, you learn the source and the extent of your strength. You will never look at your own two hands the same—knowing, now, the power they contain. You also learn what constitutes full strength for Captain EJ—which is used sparingly in consideration of the great potential for destruction.It's not the powers we have that makes us heroes, but when and how we decide to use them. With the help of Mr. Honeybee and Sally Smith, we figure out a strategy to contain the Knuckler's rampant misuse of their scientific genius. After learning about the incredible work of the elder, Dr. Knucklers, we attempt to contact them on their sabbatical.Perhaps they can stop their sons from afar; or else, we will have to stop them ourselves.Captain EJ over and out.https://EJmissions.com
5/1/2023
28:49
Captain EJ confronts....EVIL! (moment)
Captain EJ is here to confront Pinky Knuckler....who has been wreaking havoc on the quiet town of Dormere. Full Episode: The Adventures of Captain EJ - Episode 3 Learn more:https://EJmissions.com
4/15/2023
6:43
Ep. 3 - Captain EJ vs. The Knucklers (Superhero Story)
https://EJmissions.comAll In SilverEpisode 3 In our shining silver armor, we walk straight into a Knuckler ambush…and keep walking.Their long-distance vaporization attempts don’t stand a chance against our suits of silver, which could handle the heat. But, we do hit a bit of a snag…It seems Pinky Knuckler knows more about the silver in our suits than even Mr. Honeybee did—and Mr. Honeybee made them!What is Knuckler International?Learn more:https://EJmissions.com
4/1/2023
28:14
Ep. 2 - Captain EJ vs. The Knucklers (Superhero Story)
Suiting Up in the StrongholdEpisode 2 https://EJmissions.com We needed something a bit more powerful to defeat the Knuckler brothers….and that’s what Mr. Honeybee will help us with in this story.After narrowly escaping Pinky and Thumb Knuckler's long-distance vaporization, Mr. Honeybee was waiting for us back at the Command Center. He specially developed suits of silver that were modeled after the extraordinary Saharan Silver Ants—yes, you read correctly: ants. Once suited up and properly concealed, we were outfitted further with electric networked-vehicles—one for each of us. The reflective silver fibers on our latest armor will allow us to confront the Knucklers face-to-face on their turf.Captain EJ over and out.