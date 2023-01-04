Ep. 4 - Captain EJ vs. The Knucklers (Superhero Story)

https://EJmissions.com "The Elder Knucklers" Episode 4 In the safety of the Stronghold, you learn the source and the extent of your strength. You will never look at your own two hands the same—knowing, now, the power they contain. You also learn what constitutes full strength for Captain EJ—which is used sparingly in consideration of the great potential for destruction.It's not the powers we have that makes us heroes, but when and how we decide to use them. With the help of Mr. Honeybee and Sally Smith, we figure out a strategy to contain the Knuckler's rampant misuse of their scientific genius. After learning about the incredible work of the elder, Dr. Knucklers, we attempt to contact them on their sabbatical.Perhaps they can stop their sons from afar; or else, we will have to stop them ourselves.Captain EJ over and out.https://EJmissions.com