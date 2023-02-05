Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
My Cultura and Sonoro
Becoming an Icon chronicles the lives of Latinx artists who have left an indelible mark through the sustained brilliance of their careers. This podcast brings y... More
  • Cardi B: Money Bag
    Last episode we told you all about Cardi’s rise to the top. Today, it’s about how she’s managed to stay perched on the throne, and how her breakthrough makes a statement to women everywhere to go after what they want. From the success of Bodak Yellow to WAP, this is how Cardi cements herself as the reigning queen of hip hop.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    30:17
  • Cardi B: I Like It
    Today another NYC diva takes the stage ! Our next Icon: Cardi B! Joseph and Lilliana will tell you all about her journey from stripping to making eating Halal in a Lamb! The charisma, talent and hustle of Cardi B on today's Becoming an Icon! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    36:16
  • Jennifer Lopez: Marry Me
    This is the episode you've been waiting for! Today we take a deep dive into the most famous love life of the last twenty-five years! From her high school sweetheart to finding love with Ben again and everything in between! This is the story of how Jennifer found "True Love" ! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    39:10
  • Jennifer Lopez: Acting Like That
    On today's episode it's all about the drama!! On screen, but plenty of off-screen drama too! This is the story of how Jennifer became one of the world's most famous actors! From her role in a little seen Sundance film from the 80's all the way to Hustlers this is J-Lo the movie star! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    29:42
  • Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again
    On today's episode it's time to dance! We finish discussing Jennifer's incredible music career and jump into Jennifer's very first love, dancing! From being inspired by Rita Moreno to her time as a Fly Girl on 'In Living Color'', today we have all of the moves and steps J-LO took to becoming a dance icon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    35:05

About Becoming An Icon

Becoming an Icon chronicles the lives of Latinx artists who have left an indelible mark through the sustained brilliance of their careers. This podcast brings you an exploration of various genre-defining stars, like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more, whose talent is so memorable that they surpass mere performers and ascend to the iconic level. Here, we chart the paths and trails these unique artists have blazed on their way to global fame.

