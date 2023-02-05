Becoming an Icon chronicles the lives of Latinx artists who have left an indelible mark through the sustained brilliance of their careers. This podcast brings y... More
Cardi B: Money Bag
Last episode we told you all about Cardi's rise to the top. Today, it's about how she's managed to stay perched on the throne, and how her breakthrough makes a statement to women everywhere to go after what they want. From the success of Bodak Yellow to WAP, this is how Cardi cements herself as the reigning queen of hip hop.
5/2/2023
30:17
Cardi B: I Like It
Today another NYC diva takes the stage ! Our next Icon: Cardi B! Joseph and Lilliana will tell you all about her journey from stripping to making eating Halal in a Lamb! The charisma, talent and hustle of Cardi B on today's Becoming an Icon!
4/26/2023
36:16
Jennifer Lopez: Marry Me
This is the episode you've been waiting for! Today we take a deep dive into the most famous love life of the last twenty-five years! From her high school sweetheart to finding love with Ben again and everything in between! This is the story of how Jennifer found "True Love" !
4/19/2023
39:10
Jennifer Lopez: Acting Like That
On today's episode it's all about the drama!! On screen, but plenty of off-screen drama too! This is the story of how Jennifer became one of the world's most famous actors! From her role in a little seen Sundance film from the 80's all the way to Hustlers this is J-Lo the movie star!
4/12/2023
29:42
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again
On today's episode it's time to dance! We finish discussing Jennifer's incredible music career and jump into Jennifer's very first love, dancing! From being inspired by Rita Moreno to her time as a Fly Girl on 'In Living Color'', today we have all of the moves and steps J-LO took to becoming a dance icon!
