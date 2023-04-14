Because it was on is like that fancy film podcast but for people who like to talk about that episode of Saved by the Bell where Jessie gets addicted to caffeine... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
Reba and Single Moms Who Work Too Hard
This week on Because It Was On Jessica and Zach talk about single moms who work too hard, who love their kids and never stop. They, of course, talk about the iconic, the incomparable, the legendary Reba, as well as One Day at a Time and Kate and Allie. If you have gentle hands and the heart of a fighter, join us as we talk about the sitcom genres portrayal of single motherhood and how it has changed over time. Follow us on social media:TikTok (this is where we are most active!)FacebookInstagram
5/12/2023
1:47:39
Postmodernism in The Contemporary Sitcom 101: What Community Says About Community
It's Jessica and Zach in the Mooooorning! This week Jessica and Zach discuss Community, Dan Harmon's writing style, the themes of community, and surprisingly a lot about Penn and Teller. Dan Harmon's Writing CirclePenn Jillette's Wired InterviewFollow us on social media:TikTok (this is where we are most active!)FacebookInstagram
5/5/2023
1:48:04
You're Gonna Go to There After All: 30 Rock and The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Folks, I hope you're in the mood for some gaslighting and gatekeeping because it's all about girl bosses this week. Jessica and Zach discuss 30 Rock and The Mary Tyler Moore show to explore the sitcom's depiction of women in the workplace and the historic significance of both of these shows. Follow us on social media:TikTok (this is where we are most active!)FacebookInstagram
4/27/2023
1:45:27
Honey, We Smoked The Pot: Sitcoms and Marijuana
This week on Because It Was On: You know why they call it "dope", don't ya? Jessica and Zach talk about episodes of classic sitcoms that include discussions of marijuana. And they even do a little first hand research. For science!Shows discussed on this episode:That 70's ShowRoseanneFrasierModern Family DinosaursFollow us on social media:TikTok (this is where we are most active!)FacebookInstagram
4/21/2023
1:49:21
Boy Genius: The Sitcom's Obsession With Special Little Boys
Need to get an A on your science project? How about reprogram your toaster? Do you need someone with a photographic memory to perform party tricks at your next mixer? Did you forget a calculator and need to multiply large sums stat? Do you need someone to perform surgery, land a plane, fix your car, and win Jeopardy for Kids? Have no fear, your local boy genius is here!This week Jessica and Zach dive into the trope of the boy genius. By looking at Smart Guy, Malcolm in the Middle, and Young Sheldon this episode explores the gifts and struggles of living with a mini mega mind. Jessica and Zach review everything from the loneliness of the boy genius to the impact on the family to the socioeconomic elements at play. They also beg the question: Why are there so few girl geniuses?Follow us on social media:TikTok (this is where we are most active!)FacebookInstagram
Because it was on is like that fancy film podcast but for people who like to talk about that episode of Saved by the Bell where Jessie gets addicted to caffeine pills. Because It Was On it was on is a show for the Nick at Nite generation where we want to talk about the social politics of sitcoms. We want to put our student debt to good use by pulling apart the classics sitcoms that we all know and love to understand how race, gender, class, sexuality, ability, and many other intersections get reflected in the shows that were on at your grandparent’s house when they babysat you, that you snuck out of your room to watch at 2am when your siblings were asleep and you could steal the remote, or that you faked sick for so you could catch on daytime TV.