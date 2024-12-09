In this episode of the Because I Can Podcast, Justin dives into the art of breaking cycles and finding the elusive “butterflies” that signal excitement and transformation in life. Whether it’s changing habits, relationships, careers, or self-perception, Justin outlines practical steps for identifying what inspires you and turning it into action.With a passionate call to embrace change and disrupt the monotony, he challenges listeners to reject self-doubt, push past noise, and commit fully to new goals. Through personal anecdotes and his trademark energy, Justin inspires a mindset of relentless pursuit, showing that everyone has the potential to create meaningful change in their lives—because they can.
25:55
The Great World Race
In this episode, Justin recounts his extraordinary journey of attempting to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, a feat known as the Great World Race. He candidly shares the challenges, from extreme weather in Antarctica and scorching heat in Colombia to injuries, sickness, and mental battles. Despite setbacks—including severe dehydration, a minor case of rhabdomyolysis, and missing parts of some marathons—Justin pushes through to complete 6.3 marathons.The story is framed around Justin’s philosophy of determination, summarized in his mantra, “Because I can”, which he uses to overcome doubts and honor those, like his friend Chris, who are unable to pursue such physical feats. The episode culminates with Justin finishing the final marathon alongside his 15-year-old daughter, who becomes the youngest participant to complete a marathon in the race.This deeply personal narrative is both a testament to perseverance and a reflection on privilege, resilience, and finding joy in adversity.
