The Great World Race

In this episode, Justin recounts his extraordinary journey of attempting to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, a feat known as the Great World Race. He candidly shares the challenges, from extreme weather in Antarctica and scorching heat in Colombia to injuries, sickness, and mental battles. Despite setbacks—including severe dehydration, a minor case of rhabdomyolysis, and missing parts of some marathons—Justin pushes through to complete 6.3 marathons.The story is framed around Justin’s philosophy of determination, summarized in his mantra, “Because I can”, which he uses to overcome doubts and honor those, like his friend Chris, who are unable to pursue such physical feats. The episode culminates with Justin finishing the final marathon alongside his 15-year-old daughter, who becomes the youngest participant to complete a marathon in the race.This deeply personal narrative is both a testament to perseverance and a reflection on privilege, resilience, and finding joy in adversity.