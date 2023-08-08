Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Religion & Spirituality
Beautiful Chaos

Podcast Beautiful Chaos
Empress Karen M. Rose
Master Herbalist, Astrologer and Sacred proprietor Empress Karen Rose shares herbal wisdom, astrological frameworks, myths and other forms of African Ancestral
Religion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Available Episodes

  • You are the North Star
    The North and South Node have shifted. The North Node moves into the sign of Aries, while the South Node moves into Libra. This episode is all about finding your North Star. Allowing it to light the way is the cosmic calling of this moment. Let's talk!
    8/8/2023
About Beautiful Chaos

Master Herbalist, Astrologer and Sacred proprietor Empress Karen Rose shares herbal wisdom, astrological frameworks, myths and other forms of African Ancestral medicine to teach us how to care for ourselves and communities in an era of global and personal transformation.
