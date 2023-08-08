Master Herbalist, Astrologer and Sacred proprietor Empress Karen Rose shares herbal wisdom, astrological frameworks, myths and other forms of African Ancestral ...
You are the North Star
The North and South Node have shifted. The North Node moves into the sign of Aries, while the South Node moves into Libra. This episode is all about finding your North Star. Allowing it to light the way is the cosmic calling of this moment. Let's talk!
