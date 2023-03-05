Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf

Welcome to Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross! So much beauty, so little time! Every week with Johnny Ross, your favorite Beauty Guru, Actor, and Comedian,... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
You're Wasting Your Money on These Makeup Products!
In this week's episode of Beautiful and Bothered, Johnny and Kevin spill the tea on High-End Makeup that is and isn't worth your money, and reveal shady marketing tactics used by some of the biggest beauty brands! They also premiere a brand new segment called "PURCHASE or PASS," where they review upcoming and newly released makeup launches and let you know whether it's worth the purchase or pass!
WATCH the VIDEO EPISODE a day early: @beautifulandbothered
Follow JOHNNY on social:
YouTube: @JohnnyRoss
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjohnnyross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjohnnyross/
Follow KEVIN:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keviinbee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keviinbee/
For advertising opportunities, please email: [email protected]
5/29/2023
1:05:44
My First Brand Trip Left Me in TEARS
In today’s episode of Beautiful and Bothered, Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf discuss MORE Tarte Cosmetic's Drama, the moment on Johnny's first brand trip that left him in tears, and behind-the-scenes tea on influencer brand deals!
Once again, Tarte has a disastrous brand trip in Miami, filled with allegations of influencer favoritism, racism, and high-school-style drama. They discuss the ethics of smaller influencers being given worse rooms without a WORKING TOILET, more prominent influencers being chosen to stay as others were sent home, and whether these lavish brand trips are relevant. Johnny discusses his experience on a brand trip with Benefit Cosmetics and how a pivotal moment left him in tears.
Ever wonder what it's like doing a sponsored post as an influencer? Later on, they deep dive behind the scenes into influencer brand deals. Johnny spills the tea about the best and worst brands he's worked with, learning to value his time, getting taken advantage of by brands, and the surprising lack of interest from brands boys in beauty receive.
CHECK OUT the VIDEO EPISODES:
Available on YouTube every SUNDAY @beautifulandbothered
Follow JOHNNY:
YouTube: @JohnnyRoss
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjohnnyross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjohnnyross/
Follow KEVIN:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keviinbee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keviinbee/
For advertising opportunities, please email: [email protected]
5/22/2023
52:03
Dating Horror Stories! (The 24-Year-Old Virgin)
Get ready to cringe, laugh, and commiserate with Johnny Ross and Kevin as they share their worst dating horror stories on the latest episode of Beautiful and Bothered Podcast! From awkward dates to adolescent uncertainties, these two spill all the tea on the realities of online dating and the challenges of navigating the modern dating scene.
Johnny and Kevin also share their experiences growing up gay and feeling like outsiders in a world where straight people are obsessed with dating and hookup culture. They talk about the pressures to conform and the importance of finding your path regardless of society's expectations.
With their candid and hilarious banter, Johnny and Kevin offer a fresh perspective on the dating game and what it's like to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in today's world. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or just looking for a good laugh, this episode is a must-watch!
WATCH THE VIDEO EPISODE on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@Beautifulandbothered
Follow JOHNNY on social:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnnyRoss
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjohnnyross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjohnnyross/
Follow KEVIN:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keviinbee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keviinbee/
For advertising opportunities, please email: [email protected]
5/15/2023
57:41
The BEST Drugstore Makeup, Kesha's Comeback & Roller Rink Parties!
Get ready to roll back in time with the latest Beautiful and Bothered Podcast episode! Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, nostalgia, and entertainment. In this episode, Johnny and Kevin dive into their experiences growing up in the 90s and attending roller rink parties, sharing hilarious stories of their nostalgic escapades. The duo also breaks down the latest music releases and industry news, including Bebe Rexha's fantastic new dance album, Kelly Clarkson's long-awaited return with her first singles in 6 years, and Kesha's incredible music comeback. And for all you beauty lovers out there, Johnny and Kevin recommend some of the best drugstore makeup products ever!
WATCH THE VIDEO EPISODE:
https://www.youtube.com/@beautifulandbothered
Follow JOHNNY on social:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnnyRoss
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjohnnyross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjohnnyross/
Follow KEVIN:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keviinbee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keviinbee/
For advertising opportunities, please email: [email protected]
5/8/2023
1:06:54
MAKEUP POLICE: Reviewing The 2023 Met Gala Looks!
Welcome to a very special BONUS EPISODE of Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf! Sit back and relax as Johnny and Kevin react to 39 of the night’s BEST and WORST makeup, hair, and fashion looks! The 2023 MET Gala has officially come and gone, and it was very interesting, to say the least… considering the, shall we say, SIMPLE effort from most of its celebrity attendees. This year’s MET Gala exhibit was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” with a red carpet theme “In honor of Karl.” There seemed to be a lot of less-than-dazzling Chanel-inspired looks, with even simpler hair and makeup.
WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO EPISODE? Click Here: @beautifulandbothered
Follow JOHNNY on social:
YouTube: @JohnnyRoss
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjohnnyross
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjohnnyross/
Follow KEVIN:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keviinbee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keviinbee/
For advertising opportunities please email: [email protected]
About Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf
Welcome to Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross! So much beauty, so little time! Every week with Johnny Ross, your favorite Beauty Guru, Actor, and Comedian, we navigate the intersection of pop culture, social media, and life's endless bothers. Hysterical guest interviews with some of the biggest names in social media, beauty, comedy, music and more! New episodes every Monday!
Subscribe to the Beautiful and Bothered YouTube Channel for companion video episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@beautifulandbothered
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]