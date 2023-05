Beautiful and Bothered with Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf

My First Brand Trip Left Me in TEARS

In today's episode of Beautiful and Bothered, Johnny Ross and Kevin Banzhaf discuss MORE Tarte Cosmetic's Drama, the moment on Johnny's first brand trip that left him in tears, and behind-the-scenes tea on influencer brand deals! Once again, Tarte has a disastrous brand trip in Miami, filled with allegations of influencer favoritism, racism, and high-school-style drama. They discuss the ethics of smaller influencers being given worse rooms without a WORKING TOILET, more prominent influencers being chosen to stay as others were sent home, and whether these lavish brand trips are relevant. Johnny discusses his experience on a brand trip with Benefit Cosmetics and how a pivotal moment left him in tears. Ever wonder what it's like doing a sponsored post as an influencer? Later on, they deep dive behind the scenes into influencer brand deals. Johnny spills the tea about the best and worst brands he's worked with, learning to value his time, getting taken advantage of by brands, and the surprising lack of interest from brands boys in beauty receive.