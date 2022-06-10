The PBP focuses on the art of bringing you the game: baseball play-by-play. These are the broadcasters who facilitate the daily relationship with baseball and o... More
Joe Buck details his favorite calls in the baseball broadcast booth
In the debut episode of "The PBP: Voices of Baseball", Joe Buck details a handful of his favorite moments in the baseball broadcast booth -- including a couple from his father, Jack, and how he mimicked "We'll see you tomorrow night" in the 2011 World Series.
6/2/2023
10:16
"Local Broadcaster Joe Buck" shares untold stories on Ken Griffey Jr. and Tony La Russa
Within the debut episode of "The PBP: Voices of Baseball", Joe Buck tells untold stories of experiences with Ken Griffey Jr. and Tony La Russa while providing insight on local broadcasts vs. national broadcasts.
6/2/2023
12:05
Joe Buck joins pilot episode of The PBP: Voices of Baseball
In Matt Spiegel's debut of The PBP: Voices of Baseball, he is joined by a familiar voice to any baseball fan. Before moving to ESPN's Monday Night Football, Joe Buck called 24 World Series as the preeminent national voice of baseball. His dad, Jack, is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after many years of calling St. Louis Cardinals games on the radio.
What career advice would Buck give to a young broadcaster? Would he consider a return to baseball? Plus, he shares some great stories on Ken Griffey Jr., Tony La Russa and mimicking his dad's legendary call of "We'll see you tomorrow night!"
6/1/2023
46:35
Coming Soon: The PBP: Voices of Baseball
The PBP focuses on the art of bringing you the game: baseball play-by-play. These are the broadcasters who facilitate the daily relationship with baseball and our teams; how, and why do they do it? Matt Spiegel always wanted to be one, and now gets to walk among them, gleaning advice, stories, and tricks of the trade he'll share with you.
5/31/2023
2:02
