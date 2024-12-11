Rethinking Alcohol: Insights from Our RDN Vivian Schemper
Welcome to the 'Be Where You Are Today' podcast! In this episode, Amy, co-lead of the BodyFit Athletic Club, is joined by registered dietitian nutritionist Vivian Schemper. They discuss a hot topic from their recent focus group on perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause—alcohol consumption. Vivian sheds light on fascinating research about the impact of alcohol on health, particularly its effects on the brain and overall well-being. The episode also features fun icebreakers and dives into how social norms influence our drinking habits. Don't miss Vivian's practical advice on how to reassess your alcohol intake responsibly!
--------
38:07
Be Where You Are Today
Hosts Amy and Kurt introduce the inaugural episode of the 'Be Where You Are Today' podcast. They share personal backgrounds, light-hearted questions, and delve into Amy's fitness philosophy. They discuss Amy's catchphrase 'Be where you are today', its origins, and its significance in promoting accessible fitness and mental wellness. As they recount their respective fitness journeys, Amy reflects on her personal experiences with workouts during pregnancy and perimenopause, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and self-compassion in fitness routines. They highlight the evolution and goals of the BodyFit by Amy community, including new focus groups and future podcasts aimed at fostering a supportive environment for all fitness levels.
Fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, MS, CPT, interviews guests and helps you make sense of the latest in the fitness and nutrition world. Amy is known for her positive energy and no-nonsense approach while encouraging her clients to show up, keep moving & be where you are today.