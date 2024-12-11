Be Where You Are Today

Hosts Amy and Kurt introduce the inaugural episode of the 'Be Where You Are Today' podcast. They share personal backgrounds, light-hearted questions, and delve into Amy's fitness philosophy. They discuss Amy's catchphrase 'Be where you are today', its origins, and its significance in promoting accessible fitness and mental wellness. As they recount their respective fitness journeys, Amy reflects on her personal experiences with workouts during pregnancy and perimenopause, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and self-compassion in fitness routines. They highlight the evolution and goals of the BodyFit by Amy community, including new focus groups and future podcasts aimed at fostering a supportive environment for all fitness levels.