Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessBe Where You Are Today
Listen to Be Where You Are Today in the App
Listen to Be Where You Are Today in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Be Where You Are Today

Podcast Be Where You Are Today
Amy Schemper
Fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, MS, CPT, interviews guests and helps you make sense of the latest in the fitness and nutrition world. Amy is known for her po...
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Rethinking Alcohol: Insights from Our RDN Vivian Schemper
    Welcome to the 'Be Where You Are Today' podcast! In this episode, Amy, co-lead of the BodyFit Athletic Club, is joined by registered dietitian nutritionist Vivian Schemper. They discuss a hot topic from their recent focus group on perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause—alcohol consumption. Vivian sheds light on fascinating research about the impact of alcohol on health, particularly its effects on the brain and overall well-being. The episode also features fun icebreakers and dives into how social norms influence our drinking habits. Don't miss Vivian's practical advice on how to reassess your alcohol intake responsibly!
    --------  
    38:07
  • Be Where You Are Today
    Hosts Amy and Kurt introduce the inaugural episode of the 'Be Where You Are Today' podcast. They share personal backgrounds, light-hearted questions, and delve into Amy's fitness philosophy. They discuss Amy's catchphrase 'Be where you are today', its origins, and its significance in promoting accessible fitness and mental wellness. As they recount their respective fitness journeys, Amy reflects on her personal experiences with workouts during pregnancy and perimenopause, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and self-compassion in fitness routines. They highlight the evolution and goals of the BodyFit by Amy community, including new focus groups and future podcasts aimed at fostering a supportive environment for all fitness levels.
    --------  
    28:22

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Be Where You Are Today

Fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, MS, CPT, interviews guests and helps you make sense of the latest in the fitness and nutrition world. Amy is known for her positive energy and no-nonsense approach while encouraging her clients to show up, keep moving & be where you are today.
Podcast website

Listen to Be Where You Are Today, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:34:39 AM