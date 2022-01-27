Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Merseyside Skeptics Society
Be Reasonable is a podcast which examines beliefs from outside of the mainstream, exploring how those views are constructed and what evidence people feel supports their case.
ScienceSocial SciencesSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Episode #082 - Valentina Vidovic Pesic
    Joining Marsh today is Valentina Vidovic Pesic, a UK distributor of Biofield Care patches. We discuss how she believes that the silicon patches can be embedded with frequencies, what effects she feels those frequencies can have on human health, and what tests she feels could be run to demonstrate their effectiveness.
    5/18/2023
  • Episode #081 - Matt Le Tissier
    Joining Marsh today is former England international footballer and sports pundit Matthew Le Tissier, to talk about Matt’s distrust of the official story around Covid, his concerns over 15 minute cities, and why he doesn’t believe in human-caused climate change.
    4/20/2023
  • Episode #080 - Dawn Ewing
    Marsh is joined by Dr Dawn Ewing, executive director of the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine and founder of Holistic Health Alternatives.In this episode, we talk about why Dawn advises against mercury fillings, what motivated Dawn to become a holistic dentist and naturopathic practitioner, and what role she believes the teeth play in the treatment of her patients with cancer.
    3/23/2023
  • Episode #079 - David Parker and Dawn Lester
    Marsh is joined by authors David Parker and Dawn Lester, of WhatReallyMakesYouIll.com.In this episode, we talk about the causes of disease, David and Dawn’s issues with germ theory, and their research into HIV, COVID-19, and other illnesses.
    2/23/2023
  • Episode #078 - Linda Backman
    Marsh is joined by past life regression therapist Linda Backman, from The RavenHeart Center.In this episode, we talk about what past life regression is, the benefits Linda believes it can have in helping clients process their emotional and physical issues, and whether or not it is important that past life experiences can be verified as accurate.
    1/27/2022

About Be Reasonable

Be Reasonable is a podcast which examines beliefs from outside of the mainstream, exploring how those views are constructed and what evidence people feel supports their case. We believe in approaching subjects with respect and an open mind, engaging with people of differing viewpoints in an environment where debate is polite and good-natured, yet robust and intellectually rigorous.
