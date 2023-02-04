Join the party as Ina Garten invites friends old and new into her East Hampton home for good food and great conversation. With personal stories shared over cock... More
Ina’s Greatest Hits From Radio Cherry Bombe
The latest season of Be My Guest With Ina Garten might be over, but fret not! Our friends at the podcast Radio Cherry Bombe have interviewed Ina over the past few years and they’ve put together an Ina compilation for you to enjoy. Catch Ina in conversation with Radio Cherry Bombe host Kerry Diamond talking about cookbooks, her favorite meals, childhood dinners, her job at The White House in the 1970s, and, of course, Jeffrey. You can also listen in on the first time Ina and Stanley Tucci ever met and learn about their love for Julia Child and what it was like acting in the film “Julie & Julia.” You can find the complete interviews over at Radio Cherry Bombe. Listen wherever you get your podcasts and while you’re there, be sure to subscribe. Each week, Kerry interviews the most interesting people in the world of food, drink, and hospitality.Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Check out past episodes and transcripts here.More on Kerry: Instagram, Cherry Bombe, Radio Cherry Bombe, Cherry Bombe magazine Radio Cherry Bombe episodes featured today: Ina Garten Dishes On Dinnertime, Family Meals, And Holidays In Paris Ina Garten And Stanley Tucci On Julia Child And The Making Of Julie & Julia Ina Garten And The Modern Comfort Food We Need
4/2/2023
36:03
Norah Jones
Ina has loved and listened to multi-Grammy winning singer, songwriter & musician Norah Jones for years and today she is finally getting to meet her in person. Norah loves pie so Ina is welcoming her with a decadent Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie with a great store-bought shortcut. They are talking about Norah's incredible whirlwind rise to fame, family reunions and food at home and on the road including a Thanksgiving disaster! There's a Chicken in a Pot with Orzo cooking class for Norah, then they're heading out to for a historical Hamptons tour to Home Sweet Home, a museum with a musical connection.Recipes featured in this episode:Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/bourbon-chocolate-pecan-pie-13572006Chicken in a Pot with Orzo:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/chicken-in-a-pot-with-orzo-13572005Want more Food Network? Stream some of your favorite Food Network shows on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/bemyguest to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms Apply.
3/26/2023
41:08
Laura Linney
The incredible award-winning stage and screen actress Laura Linney is joining Ina for a perfect day of cooking and conversation at the barn. Ina is a massive fan and is baking Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake to welcome her guest, then they are talking career challenges, stage secrets and unbelievable cooking party disasters. In honor of Laura's Southern heritage Ina is teaching her how to make Shrimp Boil with a twist. Then they're heading out to Sag Harbour for a sightseeing tour and antique shopping with an unexpected find.Recipes featured in this episode:Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/blueberry-ricotta-breakfast-cake-13571974Oven-Roasted Southern “Shrimp Boil”:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/oven-roasted-southern-shrimp-boil-13571975Want more Food Network? Stream some of your favorite Food Network shows on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/bemyguest to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms Apply.
3/19/2023
40:41
Stanley Tucci
Ina's having a blast at the barn when Stanley Tucci, the amazing award-winning actor, director, TV presenter and author shares his amazing life story and recipes. The day kicks off with a Martini making lesson from Stanley, a cocktail first for Ina, served alongside her Easy Oysters Rockefeller. They are talking life, love, career highs, personal lows and sharing their passion for food. Then there's a Tucci kitchen takeover when Stanley teaches Ina how to make an incredible Tuscan seafood stew, Cacciucco. The day ends on a high with a top-down ride to Main Beach for coffee and more confessions.Recipes featured in this episode:Stanley Tucci’s Martini: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/stanley-tuccis-martini-13571994Easy Oysters Rockefeller: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/easy-oysters-rockefeller-13571987Cacciucco: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/cacciucco-13571993Want more Food Network? Stream some of your favorite Food Network shows on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/bemyguest to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms Apply.
3/12/2023
41:57
Misty Copeland
It's a dream come true for Ina who is joined by Misty Copeland, the incredible superstar ballerina who is spending an amazing day at the barn. Ina toasts her fabulous guest with Kir Royale cocktails and Herbed Ricotta Bruschettas before digging deep and talking about her extraordinary upbringing, from risking it all, making history and the nail-biting moment she thought it was all over. Then Misty shows Ina her family's favorite go-to dinner, Citrus Salmon and Mashed Butternut Squash for a perfect alfresco dinner.Recipes featured in this episode:Herbed Ricotta Bruschettas:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/herbed-ricotta-bruschettas-13572013Kir Royale:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/kir-royale-1-13572009Citrus Salmon:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/citrus-salmon-13572010Mashed Butternut Squash:https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/mashed-butternut-squash-13572012Want more Food Network? Stream some of your favorite Food Network shows on discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/bemyguest to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms Apply.
