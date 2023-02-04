Ina’s Greatest Hits From Radio Cherry Bombe

The latest season of Be My Guest With Ina Garten might be over, but fret not! Our friends at the podcast Radio Cherry Bombe have interviewed Ina over the past few years and they’ve put together an Ina compilation for you to enjoy. Catch Ina in conversation with Radio Cherry Bombe host Kerry Diamond talking about cookbooks, her favorite meals, childhood dinners, her job at The White House in the 1970s, and, of course, Jeffrey. You can also listen in on the first time Ina and Stanley Tucci ever met and learn about their love for Julia Child and what it was like acting in the film “Julie & Julia.” You can find the complete interviews over at Radio Cherry Bombe. Listen wherever you get your podcasts and while you’re there, be sure to subscribe. Each week, Kerry interviews the most interesting people in the world of food, drink, and hospitality.Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Check out past episodes and transcripts here.More on Kerry: Instagram, Cherry Bombe, Radio Cherry Bombe, Cherry Bombe magazine Radio Cherry Bombe episodes featured today: Ina Garten Dishes On Dinnertime, Family Meals, And Holidays In Paris Ina Garten And Stanley Tucci On Julia Child And The Making Of Julie & Julia Ina Garten And The Modern Comfort Food We Need