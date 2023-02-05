BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Podcast

Join the team from BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We’ll be exploring growing for health and for wildl... More
Conversation Series 2023 Trailer
Join the team from BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We’ll be exploring how to grow veg in small spaces, revive houseplants and create beautiful summer borders. There will also be appearances from some of your favourite presenters, helping you make a thriving garden for you and your family to enjoy.
5/3/2023
3:20
Sowalong – Eschscholzia with Oliver Parsons
Last year's hot, dry conditions may have been hard on a lot of plants but they were fantastic for the laid-back California poppy. Find out how to grow these wonderful, low-effort flowers in this sowalong podcast with BBC Gardeners' World Magazine horticultural sub-editor, Oliver Parsons.
Get free oregano seeds with our May issue
5/2/2023
7:50
Alan's Favourites - Shed Essentials
It’s easy to amass a battalion-worth of ironmongery in your shed, but some Alan Titchmarsh would never be without. In this podcast, Alan creates a fantasy toolkit.
Get more advice from Alan, and all your favourite gardening experts, delivered direct to your inbox, by signing up to our free newsletter
4/26/2023
19:50
Sowalong – Greek Oregano with James Jessel
It’s funny how certain tastes or smells can transport us back to a particular moment in life. As gardeners we get this a lot. Find out how to grow Greek Oregano, with its unmistakeable aroma, in this sowalong podcast with BBC Gardeners' World Magazine Editorial Assistant James Jessel.
Get free oregano seeds with our May issue
4/24/2023
9:08
Alan's Favourites - Splendid Summer Colour
Alan Titchmarsh selects plants to guarantee stunning summer colour. Get more advice from Alan, and all your favourite gardening experts, delivered direct to your inbox, by signing up to our free newsletter: https://bit.ly/GWpodNewsletter
