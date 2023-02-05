Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Immediate Media
Join the team from BBC Gardeners' World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We'll be exploring growing for health and for wildl... More
Join the team from BBC Gardeners' World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We'll be exploring growing for health and for wildl... More

  • Conversation Series 2023 Trailer
    Join the team from BBC Gardeners' World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We'll be exploring how to grow veg in small spaces, revive houseplants and create beautiful summer borders. There will also be appearances from some of your favourite presenters, helping you make a thriving garden for you and your family to enjoy.
    5/3/2023
    3:20
  • Sowalong – Eschscholzia with Oliver Parsons
    Last year's hot, dry conditions may have been hard on a lot of plants but they were fantastic for the laid-back California poppy. Find out how to grow these wonderful, low-effort flowers in this sowalong podcast with BBC Gardeners' World Magazine horticultural sub-editor, Oliver Parsons.
    5/2/2023
    7:50
  • Alan's Favourites - Shed Essentials
    It's easy to amass a battalion-worth of ironmongery in your shed, but some Alan Titchmarsh would never be without. In this podcast, Alan creates a fantasy toolkit.
    4/26/2023
    19:50
  • Sowalong – Greek Oregano with James Jessel
    It's funny how certain tastes or smells can transport us back to a particular moment in life. As gardeners we get this a lot. Find out how to grow Greek Oregano, with its unmistakeable aroma, in this sowalong podcast with BBC Gardeners' World Magazine Editorial Assistant James Jessel.
    4/24/2023
    9:08
  • Alan's Favourites - Splendid Summer Colour
    Alan Titchmarsh selects plants to guarantee stunning summer colour.
    4/19/2023
    20:14

About BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Podcast

Join the team from BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine as we share lively conversation about all things gardening. We’ll be exploring growing for health and for wildlife, success with homegrown food and flowers, making a thriving garden for you and your family to enjoy, plus how to green up your indoors, and much more. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or are just setting out on your growing journey, we promise you an enjoyable – and useful – escape into gardening with every episode.
