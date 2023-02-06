On today's episode we sit down with good friend and owner of Gator Country in Beaumont Texas, Gary Saurage. We have known Gary since we were knee high to a grasshopper and he has been a great friend and role model for all of us at the Bayou Dragons. Part of our upbringing and most of our alligator experience we have Gary to thank for. Alongside Gary we welcome Damon back for another episode to share some stories and have a few good laughs!
6/2/2023
1:37:49
Bayou Dragons Podcast Episode 34 (Return of the Matt)
On today's episode we welcome Matthew back to the fold. He and his wife recently had a baby boy which led to him taking some time away from the brand but we are happy to have him back on the podcast and shooting content again!
5/24/2023
1:01:53
EP. 33 - Locker Room Talk
in this episode we get together with a few buddies for a good time. Good conversation and a couple stories told between a group of friends.
5/3/2023
2:15:41
Episode 32: Froggin' in Southeast Texas
In this episode we sit down with captain Ryan Warhola to recap the frogging competition we competed in last week. Ryan talks about his upcoming hunting trip to Africa as well as upcoming summer offshore fishing tournaments. Great conversation as usual and we look forward to our future adventures with Warhola.
4/8/2023
1:13:27
#31 - The Texas Alligator man
The guys sit down today with Southeast Texas alligator legend Mark Porter. They discuss his upbringing from small town trapping to becoming one of the most successful alligator processors in the state of Texas. Mark defiantly has some very interesting stories from his past that we truly enjoyed listening to.