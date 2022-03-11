Between audio books? Curious about the writers themselves? Listen to full-length sessions from the Bay Area Book Festival, where readers and writers meet each y... More
Finding Nature, Saving Time
Maddalena Bearzi and Jenny Odell, moderated by Alexis Madrigal Time stretches out in front of us, but there is never enough of it and you simply cannot borrow, buy, or make more. Join Jenny Odell and Maddalena Bearzi in conversation with Alexis Madrigal on the nature of time and how we measure it. This session will elicit both deep noticing and profound reflection.. If you’re ready for a more humane, responsive way of living, find the time to join us for this session. Buy the books here
6/22/2023
1:04:18
Writer to Writer: Written on the Body
Alyssa Songsiridej, Shruti Swamy, Anita Felicelli How do writers represent the physicality of the human body, in all its frailty and its grace? Explore this question with electrifying debut novelists Shruti Swamy (“The Archer”) and Alyssa Sonsiridej (“Little Rabbit”), whose coming-of-age novels share a thoughtful consideration of the intersections of the body with creativity and self-expression.
11/10/2022
22:20
The Ruptures of Leaving: Women Writers on Migration
Gabriela Garcia, Masha Rumer, Shugri Said Salh, Susie Meserve How do immigrant mothers navigate the world, and what do they leave their daughters when they go? Join Susie Meserve in conversation with three writers focusing on matrilineal lineages: Gabriela Garcia (“Of Women and Salt”); journalist Masha Rumer (“Parenting with an Accent”); and Shugri Said Salh (“The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert”). We’ll discuss the power of storytelling to connect grandmothers to mothers to daughters even when they no longer share a nationality.
11/3/2022
1:03:36
YA: Growing Up Queer Then and Now
Jen Ferguson, Laura Gao, Cinnamongirl Kailynn These gifted authors offer historical and contemporary narratives of growing up queer. Jen Ferguson’s “The Summer of Bitter and Sweet” features a Métis teen facing racism, sexual identity, and first love. Laura Gao’s graphic memoir “Messy Roots” grapples with queerness and the author’s identity as a Chinese immigrant to America. With support from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
10/27/2022
59:08
Collective Book Studio Presents: Mother's Day
Raquel Kelley, Meredith Rose Essalat, Kaitlin Soulé, Josephine Wai Lin, Cindy DiTiberio A heartfelt and funny session about the joys and absurdities of modern motherhood. Raquel Kelley’s “Where’d I Go?” is a lift-the-flap book—not for babies, but for their tired moms. Josephine Wai Lin offers a modern take on the baby book, focusing on an open-minded approach to gender. In “A Little Less of a Hot Mess,” family therapist Kaitlin Soulé urges moms to embrace their imperfections. And educator/school administrator Meredith Essalet (“The Overly Honest Teacher”) distills her best tips.
