Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: International Perspectives

Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: Latin America: Perspective from Peru on Politics and Economics
In this episode of Battlegrounds, H.R. McMaster and Julio Guzmán discuss Peruvian politics, increasing Chinese influence in Latin America, and political, security, and economic trends in the region.
Insights from a Peruvian policy scholar and practitioner shed light on political and economic trends in Latin America. Drawing on his experiences in the Peruvian government and as a presidential candidate, Dr. Julio Guzmán joins Hoover senior fellow H.R. McMaster to discuss Peruvian politics and instability, trends in Latin American politics and leadership, and the benefits and drawbacks to foreign investment in the region.
H.R. McMaster in conversation with Julio Guzmán, Former Secretary General of the Office of the Prime Minister, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
5/17/2023
59:14
Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: International Security and Defense: Lessons from the Past, Analysis of the Present, and Projection into the Future
In this episode of Battlegrounds, H.R. McMaster and General Carter discuss his experiences in the British military, the war in Ukraine, the implications of the US and Coalition withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the future of warfare.
H. R. McMaster in conversation with General Sir Nick Carter, Former Chief of UK Defense Force, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
5/3/2023
45:23
Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: Afghanistan: A Conversation with General Sami Sadat
In this episode of Battlegrounds, H. R. McMaster and Afghan General Sami Sadat discuss the events that contributed to the fall of Afghanistan, the flawed assumptions that led to U.S. withdrawal, and how the U.S. government and Afghan resistance can jointly support both the Afghan state, in turn, global security.
H.R. McMaster in conversation with Lt. Gen. Sami Sadat, Afghan National Army, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
4/19/2023
54:18
Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: Battlegrounds 50: Today's Challenges and Prospects for International Cooperation
In this special episode of Battlegrounds, H.R. McMaster discusses priorities for international cooperation between the United States and its European allies.
H.R. McMaster in conversation with Ambassador Mark Sedwill, Ambassador Mariangela Zappia, Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, and Ambassador Phillippe Etienne on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
3/23/2023
55:09
Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: Black History Month: Reflecting on Black American Military Service
H.R. McMaster in conversation with Dr. Krewasky Salter, President of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
In this special episode of Battlegrounds, H.R. McMaster and Krewasky Salter discuss Salter’s scholarship on Black American military history and the implications of that history for the military and society today.
ABOUT THE SPEAKERS
Dr. Krewasky Salter is President of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library.
H. R. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is also the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and lecturer at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. He was the 26th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. Upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984, McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for thirty-four years before retiring as a Lieutenant General in June 2018.
About Battlegrounds w/ H.R. McMaster: International Perspectives
