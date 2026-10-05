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Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

Zachary Jenkins & Adam Reck
ArtsHobbies
Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast
Latest episode

454 episodes

  • Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

    Marvel Nights With Jonathan Hickman

    10/05/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Episode Notes

    This week writer Jonathan Hickman (House of X, Secret Wars, Ultimate Spider-Man, East of West) joins us to talk about Midnight X-Men, his new horror infused book out October 7th. He talks about his approach to Vampires, the horror of late-stage capitalism, the minimalization of X-Men, the unexpected ending of his Ultimate Universe, how him and Alan Moore are alike, the impending AI apocalypse, the "great man" theory, and (of course) the ending of his time on X-Men.

    Y'all, it's a good one.

    Check out the Battle of the Atom Master Ranking List!

    New content every week on ComicsXF.com

    Follow Adam on Twitter @arthurstacy & never try to find Zack!

    Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.

    Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee

    If you want to support the show make sure you rate and review the show or check out our Patreon!
  • Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

    A Thingee And A Nutt

    09/28/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Episode Notes

    It's a Longshot one. We all like Longshot in theory but do we like him in practice? I oft ponder this. The man has an iconic, consistent pedigree but has it served him and the greater X-Men universe well? I don't know man, but it keeps me up at night.

    Ranked This Episode:

    Longshot vol 2

    Marvel Fanfare vol 2 #4-5

    Ultimate X-Men #54-57 (The Most Dangerous Game)

    Check out the Battle of the Atom Master Ranking List!

    New content every week on ComicsXF.com

    Follow Adam on Twitter @arthurstacy & never try to find Zack!

    Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.

    Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee

    If you want to support the show make sure you rate and review the show or check out our Patreon!
  • Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

    Amuse-Bouche

    09/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    Episode Notes

    Please we are begging you, join the Patreon and listen to us talk about the X-Men movies. We're all out of ideas and shoveling things in front of you asking "do you like this?" It's been 9 years, we have no idea how to grow into a more commercially viable podcast. Possibly we should have made the show more accessible? But in reality, we are much like the comics we are discussing today, not for the consumption of mass audiences even if we desperately want to be.

    Ranked This Episode:

    X-Men Movie Prequel

    TV Guide July 15-21 2000

    X-Men the Movie Iconnect Special #1

    Check out the Battle of the Atom Master Ranking List!

    New content every week on ComicsXF.com

    Follow Adam on Twitter @arthurstacy & never try to find Zack!

    Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.

    Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee

    If you want to support the show make sure you rate and review the show or check out our Patreon!
  • Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

    Let's Talk Crystals

    09/14/2026 | 53 mins.
    Episode Notes

    This is not a new Twitter fan account for the messiest Inhuman, but instead just a podcast episode where we try and unravel which crystal is on Storm's shirt.

    Ranked This Episode:

    X-Men v2 #60-61

    X-Men: Worlds Apart #1-4

    X-Men v3 #30-37 (Proto-Mutants)

    Check out the Battle of the Atom Master Ranking List!

    New content every week on ComicsXF.com

    Follow Adam on Twitter @arthurstacy & never try to find Zack!

    Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.

    Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee

    If you want to support the show make sure you rate and review the show or check out our Patreon!
  • Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

    Kevin Eleven

    09/07/2026 | 56 mins.
    Episode Notes

    The thing about Joe Casey is that he figured out how to make actual money so he can just make comics for fun. Would that all of comics be this lucky.

    Ranked This Episode:

    Uncanny X-Men #400, 407-409

    X-Men: Children of the Atom #1-6

    Weapon X-Men vol 2 #1-5

    Check out the Battle of the Atom Master Ranking List!

    New content every week on ComicsXF.com

    Follow Adam on Twitter @arthurstacy & never try to find Zack!

    Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.

    Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee

    If you want to support the show make sure you rate and review the show or check out our Patreon!
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About Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast
Join Zack and Adam as they battle to decide the best and worst X-Men stories of all time!
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