Battle Of The Atom: An X-Men Podcast

Episode Notes



Please we are begging you, join the Patreon and listen to us talk about the X-Men movies. We're all out of ideas and shoveling things in front of you asking "do you like this?" It's been 9 years, we have no idea how to grow into a more commercially viable podcast. Possibly we should have made the show more accessible? But in reality, we are much like the comics we are discussing today, not for the consumption of mass audiences even if we desperately want to be.



Ranked This Episode:



X-Men Movie Prequel



TV Guide July 15-21 2000



X-Men the Movie Iconnect Special #1



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Our theme music is Junk Factory from the X-Men Arcade Game by Seiichi Fukami, Yuji Takenouchi, Junya Nakano, and Ayako Hashimoto.



Cover art is by Adam Reck after Dave Cockrum with logo design by Mikey Zee



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