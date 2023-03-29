Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Basic!

Basic!

Before binging, there was cable. Welcome to Basic!, the official podcast bringing you the unofficial history of cable TV. Go behind the scenes of a glorious tim... More
TV & FilmSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • John Mulaney
    John Mulaney joins us for a "wide-ranging conversation," including his first job answering phones in Doug's office, the reason behind his trademark suit, and his current fascination with the Van Halen brothers. We also talk ‘SNL’ and Stefon, fatherhood, and how former chaos in his life led to his brilliant new Netflix special, ‘John Mulaney: Baby J.’
    4/26/2023
    1:05:54
  • Eric André
    Eric André teaches us the art of pulling the perfect prank, the perils of doing his own stunts, and reveals the weirdest note he ever got from Adult Swim’s Standards and Practices department.
    4/19/2023
    47:20
  • Trevor Noah
    We enjoy a Moment of Zen with Trevor Noah this week when he joins us to discuss his journey from Johannesburg to ‘The Daily Show,’ and his decision to ultimately leave the series.
    4/12/2023
    1:06:37
  • 'Top Chef''s Padma Lakshmi
    Padma Lakshmi stops by to see what's cooking on the podcast this week, talking 20 years of 'Top Chef,' her love of indigenous cuisine, and changing the world through food.
    4/5/2023
    43:50
  • John Slattery from 'Mad Men'
    Pour yourself a martini, because ‘Mad Men’ star John Slattery is joining Jen and Doug to discuss the art of smoking fake cigarettes, how he almost played Don Draper instead of Roger Sterling, and the great chemistry he developed with co-star Jon Hamm.
    3/29/2023
    45:30

About Basic!

Before binging, there was cable. Welcome to Basic!, the official podcast bringing you the unofficial history of cable TV. Go behind the scenes of a glorious time in pop culture, when shows like MTV’s ‘The Real World,’ ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ and AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ made basic cable a must-have for every American home. With the help of guests like Jimmy Kimmel, Cindy Crawford and Amy Schumer, hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central, Fox) and Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) explore basic cable history through the experimental shows, ground-breaking creators, and Zeitgeist-shifting trends that defined the medium.
