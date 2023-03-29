Before binging, there was cable. Welcome to Basic!, the official podcast bringing you the unofficial history of cable TV. Go behind the scenes of a glorious tim... More
Available Episodes
5 of 53
John Mulaney
John Mulaney joins us for a "wide-ranging conversation," including his first job answering phones in Doug's office, the reason behind his trademark suit, and his current fascination with the Van Halen brothers. We also talk ‘SNL’ and Stefon, fatherhood, and how former chaos in his life led to his brilliant new Netflix special, ‘John Mulaney: Baby J.’
4/26/2023
1:05:54
Eric André
Eric André teaches us the art of pulling the perfect prank, the perils of doing his own stunts, and reveals the weirdest note he ever got from Adult Swim’s Standards and Practices department.
4/19/2023
47:20
Trevor Noah
We enjoy a Moment of Zen with Trevor Noah this week when he joins us to discuss his journey from Johannesburg to ‘The Daily Show,’ and his decision to ultimately leave the series.
4/12/2023
1:06:37
'Top Chef''s Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi stops by to see what's cooking on the podcast this week, talking 20 years of 'Top Chef,' her love of indigenous cuisine, and changing the world through food.
4/5/2023
43:50
John Slattery from 'Mad Men'
Pour yourself a martini, because ‘Mad Men’ star John Slattery is joining Jen and Doug to discuss the art of smoking fake cigarettes, how he almost played Don Draper instead of Roger Sterling, and the great chemistry he developed with co-star Jon Hamm.
