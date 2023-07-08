Y'all need help...
A Hacker Told Me My GF’s Cheating On Me
Jake’s on AJLT, Talia has a concussion, and you all have lots of problems. Should you move to New York? Should you confront your girlfriend after receiving sketchy receipts from a hacker? How do you convince your mom that you’re serious about being pansexual? Find out in this ep. *This episode was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.
8/7/2023
44:22
Hey…Did You Mean To Ghost Me?
Learn how to overcome a friendship breakup (they're really hard!), what *not* to say when you get ghosted, and the easiest way to initiate casual sex. We know it's tough out there — let us help. Call us for advice! (929) 269-4960 And follow us on social: @talialichtstein @jakewcornell @basictrainingpod
7/31/2023
46:34
Is It a Crush or Are They Just Nice To You?
This week we're chatting everything from the surprise guests at Jake's comedy show (please do not do this!) to Talia's biggest fear (it could be you!). We also answer your questions on catching feelings for your bff and dealing with your real c*** of a professor. Indulge away! Call us for advice! (929) 269-4960 And follow us on social: @talialichtstein @jakewcornell @basictrainingpod
7/24/2023
37:45
The Time I Got Dumped On Substack
Why are interpersonal relationships so tricky? This week Talia discusses her new crush (who lives on a boat), her old crush (who broke up with her over Substack), then answers some of your burning questions with Jake's help: Why are friend breakups so hard? How do you make friends after college? And is a friend's high school ex off limits? Call us for advice! (929) 269-4960 And follow us on social: @talialichtstein @jakewcornell @basictrainingpod
7/17/2023
37:07
My Mom's BF Keeps Hitting My Vape
Is it kosher to ask out a stranger on the train? Is it weird that your mom's boyfriend keeps hitting your vape? Should you trust your parents if they don't like your SO? This week's episode covers a lot of ground... Call us for advice! (929) 269-4960 And follow us on social: @talialichtstein @jakewcornell @basictrainingpod
