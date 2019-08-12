Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Instructor Gwin
These podcasts review basic pharmacology. therapeutic use, action, and easy to remember tips for side-effects are reviewed. These podcast were created for nurse...
Science
These podcasts review basic pharmacology. therapeutic use, action, and easy to remember tips for side-effects are reviewed. These podcast were created for nurse...
  • Thyroid Replacement Hormone
    This podcast reviews the pharmacology class Thyroid Replacement Hormones. It focuses on the medication levothyroxine. 
    4/25/2021
    3:39
  • Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI's)
    The basic pharmacology podcast review the medication class Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors or SSRI's for short. This classification of antidepressants are a first line treatment for depression. 
    9/24/2020
    4:52
  • Opioid Agonist
    This basic pharmacology podcast reviews opioid agonist.  Mechanism of action, administration consideration, and tips are given to easily remember the side effects/adverse effects of these drugs. 
    7/21/2020
    4:37
  • Cardiac glycosides
    This basic pharmacology podcast reviews the pharmaceutical class of cardiac glycosides. The primary drug of this class is digoxin.
    3/27/2020
    3:52
  • H2 Antagonist
    This basic pharmacology podcast reviews the pharmaceutical class H2 antagonist. These are antacid/anti-ulcer medications. An example is famotidine-brand name Pepcid.
    12/8/2019
    3:02

About Pharmacology Basics

These podcasts review basic pharmacology. therapeutic use, action, and easy to remember tips for side-effects are reviewed. These podcast were created for nurses and nursing students
