These podcasts review basic pharmacology. therapeutic use, action, and easy to remember tips for side-effects are reviewed. These podcast were created for nurse...
Available Episodes
Thyroid Replacement Hormone
This podcast reviews the pharmacology class Thyroid Replacement Hormones. It focuses on the medication levothyroxine.
4/25/2021
3:39
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI's)
The basic pharmacology podcast review the medication class Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors or SSRI's for short. This classification of antidepressants are a first line treatment for depression.
9/24/2020
4:52
Opioid Agonist
This basic pharmacology podcast reviews opioid agonist. Mechanism of action, administration consideration, and tips are given to easily remember the side effects/adverse effects of these drugs.
7/21/2020
4:37
Cardiac glycosides
This basic pharmacology podcast reviews the pharmaceutical class of cardiac glycosides. The primary drug of this class is digoxin.
3/27/2020
3:52
H2 Antagonist
This basic pharmacology podcast reviews the pharmaceutical class H2 antagonist. These are antacid/anti-ulcer medications. An example is famotidine-brand name Pepcid.