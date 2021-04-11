HBO’s Band of Brothers Podcast celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most iconic miniseries in television history. A show that honors an America w... More
Episode 10: Points (with Damian Lewis)
Damian Lewis - the Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning actor - whose portrayal of Major Dick Winters is the centrifugal force of Band of Brothers - joins host Roger Bennett to reflect on why a classically-trained, well-heeled Englishman was cast as a salt-of-the-earth American war hero, and why two decades later, Band of Brothers remains more than just a job. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/11/2021
47:26
Episode 9: Why We Fight (with Ross McCall & John Orloff)
Ross McCall, who portrays Technician Fifth Grade Joseph D. Liebgott, Jr., and the episode’s writer, John Orloff, join host Roger Bennett to discuss this sobering, powerful installment of the series, which depicts the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp. McCall and Orloff reveal the unrelenting weight and responsibility they felt while creating the episode, and its enduring legacy some 20 years on.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/4/2021
1:00:05
Episode 8: The Last Patrol (with Scott Grimes)
Scott Grimes, the actor who plays Tech Sergeant Donald Malarkey, discusses a pivotal installment in the series, where after a daring night patrol, the men of Easy Company begin to believe that surviving the war may actually be possible. Grimes reflects on how on “Band of Brothers” helped the real Donald Malarkey open up about the experiences he had kept bottled up for so long, and the profound impact Malarkey’s transformation had on Grimes as an actor and human being. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
10/28/2021
48:37
Episode 7: The Breaking Point (with Donnie Wahlberg)
Donnie Wahlberg, the actor who portrays soulful Second Lieutenant Carwood Lipton, joins host Roger Bennett to discuss the episode in which the spotlight shines brightly on him during Easy Company’s darkest days in the Battle of the Bulge. He also describes the emotional bonds forged during the creation of “Band of Brothers.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
10/21/2021
43:27
Episode 6: Bastogne (with Shane Taylor)
Shane Taylor, the actor responsible for one of the tenderest performances of the series as medic Eugene Roe, joins host Roger Bennett to talk the contradiction of being tasked with preserving life in a warzone. Plus, how the Englishman developed his Cajun accent, and Roe’s relationship with Belgian nurse Renée Lemaire.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
