Bald Move Pulp is where you can get your fix of robots, aliens, action space adventures, and everything in between; on television or on the big screen. Pulp was... More
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Spider-Man is back in all of his web-swinging glory! As a sequel to the animation-pioneering 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delivers on all the things that made the first movie great and more. There’s heart, creativity, and astounding animation. Maybe all superhero movies should be animated.
6/2/2023
20:21
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Lumos! Two brave commissioners have sent a request by owl post for Professors A.Ron and Jim to watch the third (and overall most-loved) Harry Potter movie. Jim cries “stupefy” to get this movie away from him. But A.Ron casts “protego” and defends the movie. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who has helmed many decorated dramas, and based on the book series by she-who-must-not-be-named, this movie takes a darker look at the whimsical world of Harry Potter.
Thank you to Keenan and Maggie for commissioning this episode!
5/31/2023
1:56:07
TLOU Part 1 Bald Move Playthrough is here!
Jim and A.Ron have a special treat for you! As we find ourselves between seasons of The Last of Us, your favorite hosts have recorded a nine episode playthrough of The Last of Us Part 1.
All episodes are now available on YouTube: The Last of Us Part 1 Playthrough with A.Ron and Jim!
5/27/2023
1:26
Return of the Jedi (1983) - 40th Anniversary Rerelease
Bald Move is rereleasing this very special pod in honor of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi! Tune in and chill out to a very special episode from the Bald Move archive.
Once again commissioner Fernando Rodriguez (you may better know him as FernNYC17 on our forums) steps up with a choice selection, this time the oft maligned Return of the Jedi. Often dismissed as derivative or childish when compared to A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back respectively, we have nothing but love for the climax of the story of Skywalker. It's got the best space battle, the best lightsabre battle, and the best puppets in all of Star Wars. The Special Edition changes? Not so much love.
Note: This podcast was recorded out of order because we needed a live podcast we could do that was accessible and at least semi-family friendly for the Rocket City Nerd Con.
5/22/2023
1:35:44
Fast X (2023)
Fast. Furious. Fun times! Fortunately your favorite hosts had a great time at the movies, and they’re here to have a great time with you, too. For one thing, Fast X delivers on all the craziness of the Fast and Furious franchise. Flying fists, faster cars, and bombs race across the screen! Fabulous villains, now including Jason Mamoa, seek to destroy the “F” Dom cares most about; FAMILY! Finally, there are some crazy reveals in the post credits scenes.
