Return of the Jedi (1983) - 40th Anniversary Rerelease

Bald Move is rereleasing this very special pod in honor of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi! Tune in and chill out to a very special episode from the Bald Move archive. Once again commissioner Fernando Rodriguez (you may better know him as FernNYC17 on our forums) steps up with a choice selection, this time the oft maligned Return of the Jedi. Often dismissed as derivative or childish when compared to A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back respectively, we have nothing but love for the climax of the story of Skywalker. It's got the best space battle, the best lightsabre battle, and the best puppets in all of Star Wars. The Special Edition changes? Not so much love. Note: This podcast was recorded out of order because we needed a live podcast we could do that was accessible and at least semi-family friendly for the Rocket City Nerd Con.