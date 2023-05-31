The BFB podcast is a no fluff, no BS podcast dedicated to helping bakers, treat makers and cottage food entrepreneurs build and grow in business, life and every...
#Ep 62: How one courageous baker is using her mission to spark advocacy
Meet Sarah, a Jewish baker who is all about baking bread and building bridges. Sara is all about supporting organizations that address social and racial injustices. This isn't your ordinary baking company. Sara, along with her siblings, embarked on this journey as a simple family activity during the pandemic. Little did they know that their passion for baking would evolve into a platform for sparking dialogues, raising awareness, and weaving unity. Their mission? To bring communities together and contribute to organizations striving for equity and social justice. In this episode we will cover:How to use your businesses mission to spark changeThe importance of collaborating with others in businessesHow to handle difficulties when addressing conflict within businessand so much moreLoved the mission and message behind Challah Back Girls? Click here to visit the site and follow the brand .
6/28/2023
40:44
#Ep 61: How one home baker generated a $4,997 corporate cupcake order
If your curious if corporate orders can work for you then today we have ana amazing story of success. Shupan is the owner of Cakes By Shupan located in Georgia. A native of Liberia, West Africa Shupan has been a home baker in America now for over 16 years.With a passion for baking that was ignited by her grandmother, Shupan took her love for creating delightful and memorable desserts to new heights by registering her own successful bakery business and mastering the art of children's cakes.Shupan shares her journey to business success, including her experiences in the More Dough course – a five-week program that helped her expand her reach and level up her bakery business to attract corporate clients. Her insights and advice for fellow bakers looking to grow and make a lasting impact are truly invaluable. In this episode we will cover:The importance of investing in your businessHow to overcome facing fears in your businessThe importance of sticking with your niche and so much moreLoved hearing Shupan's success? Be sure to check out her page and follow her by clicking here.
6/21/2023
46:49
#Ep 60: Two Effective Ways I Doubled My Revenue In My Home Bakery Business
Want to know the secret to doubling sales in your home baking business? Today I am resharing two of my top tips that helped me to see increase within my home bakery and build more brand awareness.Remember that all growth does take time. In business there will always be ups and downs but showing up for yourself and not giving up is key.In this episode we will cover:The importance of hosting your own promotionsSpreading your name within your community How to collaborate with other business owners and so much more.
6/14/2023
17:16
#Ep 59: From Master Chef To Top YouTube Creator With Nick DiGiovanni
Today's guess isn't just a YouTube superstar but he is now an author too. Join us as we chat with Nick DiGiovanni, who shares his exciting journey in the world of all things culinary. From early inspirations in the kitchen to competing under the watchful eye of Chef Gordon Ramsay. Prepare to be inspired by Nick's amazing journey within the industry and how he plans to share his recipes with you in his new book.In this episode we will cover;Where Nick's love of food came fromHow he started his YouTube channelWhat he learned from competing on Master ChefHow he continues to inspire with his new book Knife Drop Tune in to hear all about Nick's passion for food and his ambitious plans for the future. Don't miss this captivating conversation packed with valuable insights and tasty tips!
6/7/2023
28:25
#Ep 58: 10 Unique Places For Hosting Wedding Cake Tastings As A Home Baker
Looking for the perfect spot to host your wedding cake tastings without a brick and mortar location? I've got you boo! In this episode, I reveal 10 alternatives for home bakers to help you conduct your tastings with confidence. In this episode you will learn:Tips to build relationships with establishments Places to host your tastings for freeAdditional ways to use the spaces you find to create revenue as a home baker Whether you're a home baker or have a mobile baking business, this episode is packed with insightful ideas and resources to help you host your tastings.
