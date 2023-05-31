#Ep 62: How one courageous baker is using her mission to spark advocacy

Meet Sarah, a Jewish baker who is all about baking bread and building bridges. Sara is all about supporting organizations that address social and racial injustices. This isn't your ordinary baking company. Sara, along with her siblings, embarked on this journey as a simple family activity during the pandemic. Little did they know that their passion for baking would evolve into a platform for sparking dialogues, raising awareness, and weaving unity. Their mission? To bring communities together and contribute to organizations striving for equity and social justice. In this episode we will cover:How to use your businesses mission to spark changeThe importance of collaborating with others in businessesHow to handle difficulties when addressing conflict within businessand so much moreLoved the mission and message behind Challah Back Girls? Click here to visit the site and follow the brand .Busines FREEBIES:Grab my FREE resource guide and get 30 plus resources to level-up your home bakery business click here to grab my FREE guide and get more tips from me every week.http://bit.ly/bakersresourcesAre we friends on Instagram? If you enjoyed this episode TAG ME at @bakingforbusinessI really do appreciate each and every one of you guys and LOVE meeting new baking friends.