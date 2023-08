The Tower of London - Humble Beginnings

Welcome to the first episode of Bad Manors, a podcast about the UK's most interesting buildings and all the scandals that go on behind the scenes. And what better place to start than my old gaff, The Tower of London? In this episode I'm talking to the current Queen of the Castle, Megan Clawson and comparing notes on crazy tourists, pesky ravens, and how to spot your Beefeaters from your King's Guards. We'll also be answering your questions about what it's actually like to live in a 900 year-old castle. Spoiler alert: it's bonkers! LinksCheck out Megan's book, Falling Hard for the Royal Guard here (it's NOT a romance novel about her dad!)Here's what The Last Post should actually sound like!Follow Bad Manors on InstagramFollow Tom on Instagram and TikTokFollow Megan on Instagram and TikTok Credits Produced by Atomized Studios for iHeartRadioHost: Tom HoughtonProducers: Willem Olenski, Rebecca Rappaport & Chris AttawayExecutive Producers: Faye Stewart & Zad RogersProduction Manager: Kaitlin ParamorProduction Coordinator: Bella Salini