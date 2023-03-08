UK comedian The Honourable Tom Houghton takes us inside Britain’s stately homes, castles and country estates to hear about their local histories, the scandals, ...

UK comedian The Honourable Tom Houghton takes us inside Britain’s stately homes, castles and country estates to hear about their local histories, the scandals, ...

Welcome to Bad Manors!Follow: Bad Manors on InstagramFollow: Tom on Instagram and TikTok CreditsProduced by Atomized Studios for iHeartRadioHost: Tom HoughtonProducers: Willem Olenski, Rebecca Rappaport and Chris AttawayExecutive Producers: Faye Stewart and Zad RogersProduction Manager: Kaitlin ParamoreProduction Coordinator: Bella SaliniSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Bad Manors

UK comedian The Honourable Tom Houghton takes us inside Britain’s stately homes, castles and country estates to hear about their local histories, the scandals, the mysteries and occasionally the odd ghost that makes up the fabric of what they are. These are the tales you won’t hear in the guidebook.