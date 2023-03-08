UK comedian The Honourable Tom Houghton takes us inside Britain’s stately homes, castles and country estates to hear about their local histories, the scandals, ...
Chillingham Castle - We're going on a Ghost Hunt (Part Two)
In case you missed the last episode, Chillingham Castle in Northumberland was home to a lot of posh people. But more interestingly, it's now home to a load of ghosts. Not sure how posh the ghosts are, but we're about to find out because on this episode we are going on a ghost hunt in the UK's most haunted home... wish me luck!TRIGGER WARNING - This episode contains stories about torture & child mortalities.
We're in Northumberland at Chillingham Castle, Chillingham by name, Chillingham by nature. Once a stronghold against the formidable army of William Braveheart Wallace, it's now a family home and tourist attraction and has been voted the most haunted castle in the UK...TRIGGER WARNING - This episode contains stories about torture & child mortalities.
7/24/2023
29:56
Oakley Court - Inside Room 110
Knock, knock. Whose there? It's alien transvestite which can mean only one thing... Today we're at Oakley Court a.k.a. Dr Frank N. Furter's castle from the Rocky Horror Picture show. Today we are talking dead cats, drownings, ghosts and witches... Prepare yourselves - it's going to get freaky.TRIGGER WARNING - This episode contains stories about drownings & infant mortalities.
7/17/2023
26:46
The Tower of London - Humble Beginnings
Welcome to the first episode of Bad Manors, a podcast about the UK's most interesting buildings and all the scandals that go on behind the scenes.
And what better place to start than my old gaff, The Tower of London? In this episode I’m talking to the current Queen of the Castle, Megan Clawson and comparing notes on crazy tourists, pesky ravens, and how to spot your Beefeaters from your King’s Guards. We’ll also be answering your questions about what it’s actually like to live in a 900 year-old castle. Spoiler alert: it’s bonkers!
7/10/2023
30:02
Introducing: Bad Manors
UK comedian The Honourable Tom Houghton takes us inside Britain’s stately homes, castles and country estates to hear about their local histories, the scandals, the mysteries and occasionally the odd ghost that makes up the fabric of what they are. These are the tales you won’t hear in the guidebook.