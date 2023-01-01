Bad at CSS
David East, Adam Argyle
About Bad at CSS
Are you bad at CSS? Well... we all are. The Bad at CSS podcast is hosted by Adam Argyle and David East. It's not meant to be anything special or formal. Grab a beer or your favorite beverage and give us a listen (or a watch) to discuss all the difficulties and intricacies of CSS. Sometimes there might even be an awesome guest.
