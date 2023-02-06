Legendary radio host Colby "Colb" Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world. Each episode is a narr... More
Available Episodes
5 of 63
Kid & Play
Hip Hop Icons Kid N Play share stories about how they came together, their early struggles and how their real life and the movie “House Party” came about.
@[email protected] https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstory-with-colby-colb/id1339943923https://open.spotify.com/show/0ZRCkyd1wgg4Sawr4Iewyk
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/9/2023
50:43
Ralph Tresvant
New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant Singer shares his Backstory from the projects in Boston to leading the biggest black boy band since the Jackson 5.
@[email protected] https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstory-with-colby-colb/id1339943923https://open.spotify.com/show/0ZRCkyd1wgg4Sawr4Iewyk
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/2/2023
42:21
Kirk Franklin
Singer, songwriter and Choir Director Kirk Franklin shares his Backstory from his rough up bringing as an adopted child to his discovery of music and how it changed his [email protected]@officialcolbycolb https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstory-with-colby-colb/id1339943923https://open.spotify.com/show/0ZRCkyd1wgg4Sawr4IewykSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/26/2023
25:47
Alicia Keys
Singer, songwriter and humanitarian Alicia Keys shares her Backstory from early days growing up on the Lower East Side to her initial disdain for the music business. She shares many keys to her success.
@[email protected] https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/backstory-with-colby-colb/id1339943923https://open.spotify.com/show/0ZRCkyd1wgg4Sawr4IewykSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/19/2023
40:46
Jadakiss
Rapper and entrepreneur Jadakiss shares his Backstory from early days of the Lox, the Bad Boy run, their historic forced release from record contract and his new coffee venture.
@getthebackstory
@officialcolbycolb
Listen On Apple PodcastsListen On Spotify See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Legendary radio host Colby "Colb" Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, President Clinton, and more.