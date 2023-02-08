Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Laura Young and Christian Parenting
add
More
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
More

Available Episodes

5 of 88
  • Living Water
    Have you ordered your prayer journal from Christian Parenting for this school year? This simple yet powerful tool will be your most valuable school supply you get! So, make sure you’re staying rooted in prayer for your kids this year by going to CPGive.org to get yours today!   You know the feeling of being extremely thirsty? Just dying of thirst? Maybe you’ve been playing outside in the hot sunshine and suddenly it hits you how thirsty you are. It’s like the only thing you can think about is getting some ice-cold water.   When we are thirsty, most of us are able to just run inside and get water. OR we’ve brought a water bottle along with us that’s right by our side for when we get thirsty. Our bodies need water constantly to stay hydrated and feeling good. We don’t just drink because it tastes good, we drink because we need it for our body to stay alive! And while my kids sure do love milk and juice and all the special drinks, nothing can satisfy our thirst quite like water can. Is this making anyone else thirsty? Like then need some water right now with all this talking about it?   Well, just as we get thirsty every day, so did Jesus. Actually, there is a story in the Bible, in John chapter 4, where Jesus goes to a well to get some water to drink. A well is like a big tunnel or hole in the ground where they used to get water from. Anyway, he sits down at the well probably super thirsty because he’s been walking a long way. And he starts talking to a lady that the Bible calls the Samaritan woman.   This conversation that Jesus has with this Samaritan woman is so unusual because back in Bible times, the Samaritan people and the Jews, which is what Jesus was, did NOT get along. There was this long history of them not being friendly with each other. So, they usually wouldn’t even talk. But Jesus doesn’t care about those types of things and he starts talking to this lady at the well.   And Jesus ends up telling her in John 4:13 that “everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”   Wow! What if you had been the one talking with Jesus and he told you that He had water that would make you never thirst again? What would you have said in response?   PAUSE   I think I would’ve said, yes please! Give me some of that special water. In fact, let’s put some in my water bottle for later too! But, Jesus wasn’t talking about water like we drink every day. What do you think He was talking about?   PAUSE   Jesus was using this example of water and the fact that we get thirsty and keep having to drink water to explain the fact that Jesus offers us something better. He offers us a type of spiritual water that can satisfy our heart and mind a soul in a way that only Jesus can. In a way that won’t keep going away like regular water does in our bodies. In fact, our verse said that the water Jesus gives will become a spring in us! So, we will have a constant source of water! Amazing, right!?   Jesus called this water “living water” in John 4:10. What do you think “living water” means?   PAUSE   The Lord can satisfy us in ways that regular ole water could never do. Don’t get me wrong, water hits the spot on those hot days after I’ve been running around. But, Jesus also hits the spot when my heart is worried or my mind wonders about certain things or even when I’m scared or disappointed. There’s nothing that can satisfy me like Jesus’ presence. And His presence, the Holy Spirit, is that living water that is living IN me as a child of God.   So, after all this talk about water, maybe we should go get a big glass of ice water! Sound good? Let’s do it.   Water sound. Drink sound. Ahhhh.   So good! Let’s pray together. Lord Jesus, you are living water. And I thank you for this conversation that you had with the Samaritan woman. We can learn how you can relate to the feeling of being thirsty. And we learn that you offer us something way better than simple water. You offer us satisfaction for our deepest needs. You are a special God who loves us deeply. May we drink your living water today. Amen.   Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    8/2/2023
    7:45
  • Jesus Loves Little Me
    Miss Patty Cake “Little Me” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI_pDN-edw8   I’ve been walking with Jesus for 30 years now and its crazy that I’ve just recently realized that the longer I know Him, the more I understand how much I don’t know and don’t understand about Him. I mean, most people, the more you spend time with them, the more you know them, right?! That’s true with Jesus too in some ways. The more time I spend reading the Bible which teaches me about Him, the more I know Him. The more time I spend in prayer talking to Him, the more I know Him. The more time I spend singing songs about Him, the more I know Him. But since God is unlike any other person I know because, well, He’s God…I’ve realized that the more I know Him it’s like the less I know. The more I realize how huge and great and holy and mighty in power and just massive His presence is. My understanding grows to see how nothing can stop Him and how He can speak a word and whatever He said happens and how even tiny details all throughout history are orchestrated and directed by Him. He is just on this massive huge scale that I can’t even wrap my brain around. But yet. Here’s the amazing part. He loves me. Little me. But why? Why would He love me? There’s plenty of other people for Him to love. Plenty of cooler people who are better at all sorts of things than I am. Yet…..little me. He loves and cares for so deeply. And He doesn’t just love me big picture or if I’m acting really good. He loves me even when I make the wrong decision. He loves even the details of my life. Like He knows what hurts my feelings and what foods I like or don’t like. He knows me. He knows my thoughts. He knows me better than I even know myself because He made me. Makes me think of this song my daughter learned in preschool that’s by Miss Patty Cake. I’ll put the link to the song in the show notes. Listen to this song… AVERY SING Jesus loves little me. The God who is bigger than we can ever understand….He loves little me. How amazing is that? And that my friends, is what I’ve been learning recently. Even after walking with the Lord for 30 years. It’s the basic gospel, the good news about what Jesus did for us while we were yet sinners, that still floors me and brings me to my knees in worship. My little knees, if you will. Romans 5:8 says, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Here are some questions to get you and whoever you’re listening with talking about how amazing the Lord is to us. 1.     How can God create the heavens and the earth yet still know your thoughts? 2.     How does that make you feel to say that Jesus loves little me? 3.     What can we do in response to such an amazing love? Like should we just say thank you and walk away? Or what can we do because of His love for us? Let’s practice our verse together one last time. You can repeat after me. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8 Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org    
    7/19/2023
    7:10
  • Hey, I'm Laura
    Hey Backseaters! I have noticed that there are a LOT of new listeners here on Backseat Bible Nuggets which means you’re telling all your friends about this podcast and that makes me super happy. Thank you! But, I thought it might be time to reintroduce myself again for some of our new Nuggetters! So, Hey! I’m Laura Young. And I’m the most normal mom of two kids you’ll ever meet. Hah! What I mean by that is that I’m not a fancy podcaster with a big studio and slick production skills. Nope! I’m actually a mom who wanted a podcast devotional for her kids to listen to one morning as we were running out the door and it was stressful, crazy and everyone was frustrated. We needed something to reset our hearts and minds for the day ahead since the morning hadn’t been our best. Anyway, I couldn’t find anything. All I wanted was for someone to basically read a devotional to us since I was driving and definitely not in the right state of mind to wing it as we headed out the door.   Since I couldn’t find anything, I decided to make it! Well, actually, I prayed about it, tried to get other people to do it and really felt like the Lord kept saying, “why not you? Why not you?” So, 2 years ago I decided to go for it and kicked off this whole Backseat Bible Nugget project.   That’s how I got here! And I’ve done it with the help of lots of kiddos like you. My favorite episodes are when I hear your voices instead of my own! Speaking of kid voices, my kids are Hudson and Avery and you’ll hear their voices on here helping out pretty often.   Right now though, they are enjoying summer activities like invention camp, water parks, dance camp, reading challenges, family trips and swimming. Lots and lots of swimming since it’s so so hot.   Anyway, since I want you to know who we are, here are 5 random things about us…. 1.     My kids prefer to be barefoot all day every day no matter the terrain. 2.     We think that Papa Johns pizza is the best pizza that exists. 3.      We had a black bear walk across our front porch last year! 4.     We live near an air force base that has tons of fighter jets constantly flying. It’s super fun to see an airshow every day, but not always best when it comes to recording a podcast since those planes are LOUD. 5.     Our family has 2 kittens who are brother and sister. They look just alike and we have a hard time telling them apart!   What about you? What are some cool things about you? I’d love to meet you and get to know you better! You can always email me at [email protected] or even find me on Instagram or facebook. I’d love to hear your thoughts and even any ideas you might have for some podcast episodes!   But, you know what? Even if we don’t ever meet, I know something about you. I know the Lord created you and has big plans for your life! The Bible says that the Lord knit us together so He’s made YOU in a special way. And I know that He can use YOUR life to do awesome and wonderful thing for God’s glory if you follow Him and His ways all the days of your life. And that’s my prayer for every ear listening. That this podcast would be used to add a little fuel to your fire in walking in relationship with the Lord. That it would be a supplement to help you remember and talk about Jesus and all He’s done for us every day.   Okay, yall, well it’s been great to meet you. I’ll be back next Wednesday with a regular episode. See you then!
    7/13/2023
    6:07
  • Rocks and Rivers
    Our family recently went on a trip where we were able to soak in God’s beautiful creation. We stared up at majestic mountains. We played in creeks. We hiked to waterfalls. We hunted for cool rocks at the edge of the water. We even tried skipping rocks, which is harder than you might think!   Anyway, I think it brings God great joy when His children play in and enjoy His creation. The things He made for us! And I think it brings Him even greater joy when we recognize Him and thank Him while we are enjoying the works of His hands.   While our family spent a few days in these mountains with rivers and lots of rocks, we kept talking about 2 Bible verses and 2 concepts that come from these verses.   First, is that do you know Jesus talked about rocks crying out in praise if humans don’t praise Him? Luke 19:40 Jesus says, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” In this verse, Jesus is being asked to make the people who are praising Him be quiet. And this is how Jesus responds! If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out. Well, that just gets me to thinking…. what do YOU think a rock would sound like if it cried out in praise to God? I guess it depends on the rock. Maybe just like people, rocks have different singing voices. I have no idea. But it shows us how serious God is about us praising Him! All of His creation, even rocks and stones, points to just how awesome He is.   Speaking of creation praising God, the other verse we talked about on our trip a lot was Psalm 98:8, “Let the rivers clap their hands, let the mountains sing together for joy.” What a band we are getting together here in creation, right!? Rivers clapping their hands is such a cool description because as we stood next to rivers and waterfalls, if you closed your eyes, it DID sound like a huge crowd just applauding and clapping their hands as hard as they could in praise to God. Amazing!   All creation points us back to the Lord, the one who created it all and the one who deserves all the glory and praise from it. I’m so thankful He made His creation in such a way that we can play and explore it and praise Him while we do!   Here are some questions to talk about. Remember, there’s no wrong answer, so don’t overthink it! The point is to get conversation flowing: 1.     Let me hear what you think it would sound like if a rock sang praises to God. 2.     Why is it important for us to praise God as we enjoy His creation? 3.     What are some ways that you can praise God for His creation that you see around you right now?   Let’s practice our verse together one last time. You can repeat after me. Since we talked about 2 verses, I chose just one, but would love for you to look both of them up! Okay, here we go. “Let the rivers clap their hands, let the mountains sing together for joy.” Psalm 98:8   Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    7/5/2023
    6:41
  • Obedience
    Do you know what obedience is? It is when you do something that’s been asked of you. It’s when you obey! But, I’d like to add that it’s doing what’s been asked of you right away and with a happy heart. I’m sure you and your parents talk about obeying pretty often. I know we do around our house! And there’s a reason for us talking about it so much. It’s because learning to obey your mom and dad or any other adult that’s in charge is SO important.   Why? Well, because God told us it was important! Ephesians 6:1 says, “children, obey your parents in the Lord for this is right.” That verse makes it clear that obeying your parents is what the Lord WANTS us to do. The Bible tells us that obeying our parents is the RIGHT thing to do. It’s not asking us whether or not we FEEL like obeying or if we agree with what’s being asked of us. Ephesians 6:1 says, “obey your parents in the Lord for this is right.”   But, second of all, obeying your parents is helping you learn how to obey the Lord, which is also super important. Think about this for a second….take your favorite Bible story. What is your favorite Bible story right now? Or maybe just a story that pops in to your head. I bet there is someone in that story that obeyed or disobeyed the Lord. Obedience….or disobedience….is in every story of the Bible! Think about it. Adam and Eve disobeyed and were kicked out of the garden. Noah obeyed and built the ark. Abraham obeyed and was blessed with a huge family. Moses obeyed even though others around him didn’t. The story of the Israelite people is a rollercoaster of obedience and disobedience. King David himself mostly obeyed the Lord but definitely had his moments of disobeying. Even Jesus obeyed the Lord. Yeah! Philippians 2:8 tells us that he was obedient to death – even death on a cross. Meaning, that’s what God had asked him to do and he did it! He obeyed. What about people in the Bible like John the Baptist or the disciples or Paul? They all have stories of obedience to the Lord. I could keep going, but I think you see the point. Obedience is SO SO important the Lord! So let’s practice and get really good at obeying our parents because that means that we will be able to better obey the Lord!   Here are some questions to talk about. Remember, there’s no wrong answer, so don’t overthink it! The point is to get conversation flowing:   1.     What does it mean to obey? 2.     Why is it sometimes hard or difficult to obey what we’ve been told? 3.     Tell me about someone in the Bible who either obeyed or disobeyed.   Let’s practice our verse together one last time. You can repeat after me. “Children, obey your parents in the Lord for this is right.” Ephesians 6:1   Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
    6/21/2023
    5:55

About Backseat Bible Nuggets

Devotionals for kids. Full of God's Word. For families on the go. Backseat Bible Nuggets is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual guidance to help you grow into the perfectly imperfect parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
Podcast website

