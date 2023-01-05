That's a New One

In this episode of Dance Moms, the girls are headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to compete and they are joined by the Candy Apples. This is the episode where Jill and Cathy truly start to despise each other. It's a hatred that lasts to this day, though no one can say just why. During rehearsal, Christi and Melissa get into a fight and Melissa pulls Maddie's solo. She decides she doesn't have to show up for filming even though Kelly shows up when her girls are out with injuries. It's part of the contract to be on the show. Still, once they arrived in Myrtle Beach, Melissa and Christi were taking pictures together on jet skis and going out to dinner. The Moms had no choice but to fight with each other, and they had no choice but to get along. Kelly misses going to the competitions and watching the girls dance, although during filming those were the longest and most grueling days. Others aren't so fond of their time with the ALDC. Chloe, Paige and Brooke were too traumatized to continue to dance, and many of Abby's former students message Christi and Kelly to share their horror stories. Quotes"I was watching it yesterday, and I actually missed it. I don't know if it's because I was sick or what, but I was just sitting there watching us on our way to a competition, thinking, 'Oh, I miss watching them dance.' It was our life. Since our kids were two. There was probably not a day that went by that we didn't sit and watch them dance. It's crazy." (10:40-10:59 | Kelly) "All the former students that weren't on the show will DM me and say things about Abby. And they have stories that are 15 times worse. I saw one girl…who said, 'I was in my kitchen cooking, and 'Dance Moms' came on in the background. I heard Abby's voice and I dropped my plate on the floor. It just shattered everywhere. Just hearing her voice'… And she was there a long time ago. She was a senior when our kids were babies." (16:00-16:44 | Kelly and Christi) "I don't know if fans know that. The Candy Apples and the Abby Lee Dance Company kids were friends...It was lunchtime, and we'd say, 'Look, Kelly's hungry. My brain hurts. We're not on camera, so we don't have to fight.'" (1:09:40-1:10:21 (Kelly and Christi)