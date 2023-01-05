Snakey Bitches & Sex Pigs
"This show is just about you and me being assholes," says Kelly about the latest episode of 'Dance Moms,' where the girls prepare for and perform in Abby's annual recital, which Kelly and Christi both admit is incredible. Less incredible is the girls' ability to dance hip-hop, and since Paige's foot is still broken she has to figure out how to dance from the waist up. Abby brings Payton in to join the "Light My Fire" group number, which means Leslie is back and lashing out at everyone. She tells Kelly she needs to be in both therapy and AA. Knowing she is being set up by producers to look like a fool yet again, Kelly storms out and Christi curses at producers in her defense. She is also put in charge of gathering together the ALDC alumnae class of 1985, even though most of Abby's former students want nothing to do with her. She also has to throw a party in which Cathy crashes and tries to steal one of Abby's potential new students. The more fun task was playing guest bartender with Christi at a local club and seeing Jill get wild with patrons. Holly, of course, refused to step behind the bar. Since this was the first recital since the show had aired, the audience was suddenly packed with adoring fans. Christi describes the feeling of hearing everyone go wild for the girls when they took the stage for their first number. She also explains why for years, she found countless pairs of underwear under the seats of her car. Quotes"At this point 'Dance Moms' had been airing. So if any of Abby's alumni wanted to be found they would have crawled out of the woodwork. Those people did not want to be found." (25:10-25:20 | Christi)"At this point, I am over being made to look like an ass, based on lies. If you want to air the truth about me, whatever, I live up to what I do. But when you start lying, and have other people saying it on national television, I start to have a problem." (1:11:26-1:11:50 | Kelly) "I remember us sitting in the audience, sobbing. I think at that point, we thought, 'How did we get here?'...That's one of my favorite memories of Dance Moms'" (1:22:46-1:23:27 | Christi)