Arthur's Seat Coffins
Have you heard about the minature coffins of Edinburgh?
'Nuff said!
5/30/2023
1:01:04
Mommie Dearest
Susan Smith and Lori Vallow were bad mothers and the I-Scream Queens celebrate Mother's Day by taking a deep dive into this true crime story!
5/16/2023
1:39:38
Better The Devil You Know
The I-Scream Queens are discussing the Heather Palumbo-Jones murder with two detectives who actively worked the case. 2023 marks the 10 year anniversary of this mid-south crime that made national news and inspired two true-crime tv shows. The show will include updates on the family and friends of the victim.
4/24/2023
1:29:26
The Real Bad Eggs
Can you think of any horror IPs that did not age well and/or plain bad horror movies? Special Guest and horror aficionado June Cleavage joins the !-Scream Queens to take a deep dive into the stinkers, the real bad eggs!
4/11/2023
1:03:50
They Who Lurk The Web
Internet Trolls, Bullies, and the psychological impact. Sharing our personal accounts and yours and how to deal with those who go too far. Special guests The Geek Gumshoe and Allie Wh33lz.
Come for the snacks, stay for the screams!
