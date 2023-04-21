About Back in the Saddle with Jillian and Janice

Heartfelt, genuine, raunchy and raucous, "Back in the Saddle" with Jillian and Janice is like attending happy hour with your homies… only Janice is sober now. But still! These two old friends reunite to get you laughing your ass off at the relatable absurdities of daily life. Career catastrophes, dating app disasters, parenting fails, the ever tightening squeeze on the Sandwich Gen. And current events? Oh yeah, make some room. Leaving no stone unturned. They win some. They lose most. They call each other on their B.S. But come what may, this show is always a good time. Who needs weed gummies when you have these two on your daily commute? Guests include: celebrities, entrepreneurs, and experts who will both share and teach the girls and the audience; keeping the show relatable, informative, and funny at all times!