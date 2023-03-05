Back to Work is an award winning talk show with Merlin Mann and Dan Benjamin discussing productivity, communication, work, barriers, constraints, tools, and mor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 613
Episode 614: Sloppy Boy
Try to make sure fear is always preceded by curiosity.
5/3/2023
1:23:03
Episode 613: That's Hair and That's Robot
Merlin has a lot of thoughts about AI stuff.
4/18/2023
1:04:53
Episode 612: See All of Your Face
Dan's house continues to get smarter, and Merlin has some very good media picks.
4/12/2023
1:04:04
Episode 611: Running FFMpeg on Myself
Dan has big updates about his smart home setup, and Merlin is getting intimate with a robot.
4/4/2023
1:28:53
Episode 610: Hero Light
DISCUSSED: Steve Buscemi is celebrated, and The Big Lebowski is congratulated; the guys continue their dive into the state of smart home hardware with a focus on switches.
e610-buscemi https://files.fireside.fm/file/fireside-uploads/images/3/316b04e9-2b1f-4ccb-98f1-28fe023874a8/4yea3CGk.jpg (https://twitter.com/MichaelWarbur17/status/1637904652061777920)